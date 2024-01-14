Connect with us

Review: ‘Mercy’ is a hostage action film starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Jon Voight

“Mercy” is a hostage action film starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Leah Gibson, Sebastien Roberts, and Academy Award winner Jon Voight.
Tony Dean Smith directed this thriller from a screenplay by Alex Wright.

In this movie, an ex-military doctor Michelle (Leah Gibson) finds herself in a deadly battle for survival when the Irish mafia seize control of the hospital at which she works.

This is the hospital where Sean Quinn’s brother Ryan (Anthony Konechny) is being treated after getting shot by Sean (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) in an ambush.

Sean calls his father Patrick (Jon Voight) while he is playing golf to tell him the news, and they take matters into their own hands… by taking over the hospital, in an effort to find Ryan.

When her son Bobby (played by the precocious teen actor Anthony Bolognese) is taken hostage, she is forced to rely upon her battle-hardened past and lethal skills after realizing there is no one left to save the day but her.

Leah Gibson delivers a dynamic and badass performance as the female lead Michelle, where this movie showcases her sense of courage, resilience, and triumph.

Sebastien Roberts, who portrays Ellis, has great chemistry with Leah Gibson, and he plays a vital role in assisting her apprehend the terrorists and save the hostages; moreover, both of their characters’ affecting rapport with the wounded Ryan allows for more resonance. With Roberts, the viewer can recall the acting work of Casper Van Dien.

Jonathan Rhys Meyers is a revelation as the anti-hero Sean, especially in his showdown with his on-screen father in the final quarter of the movie. Jon Voight is commanding in his Irish accent as they get into a brawl about his dysfunctional

The Verdict

Overall, “Mercy” is an engaging and high-octane action film that is set in a hospital. It is reminiscent of “Panic Room” meets “Room” meets “Die Hard.” Everybody in this entire cast is memorable.

In her acting performance as Michelle, Leah Gibson captures elements and atmospherics of Jodie Foster, Bree Larson, and Bonnie Bedelia respectively (from the prior aforementioned movies).

It has gun fights, physical fights, twists and turns, and a bomb explosion. While the film isn’t perfect because it struggles with its pacing at times, it deserves more than a passing glance, especially for those that enjoy drama, mystery, suspense, and action. “Mercy” garners a B+ rating.

