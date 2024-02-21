Connect with us

Review: Jonathan Bennett stars in the revival of ‘Spamalot’ on Broadway

Markos Papadatos

Published

Actor Jonathan Bennett stars in the Broadway revival of the musical “Spamalot,” where he takes on the role of a long-haired Sir Robin.

This journalist had the opportunity to review the Tuesday, February 20th performance at the St. James Theatre in Manhattan.

“Spamalot” is based on the book and lyrics by Eric Idle, as well as the music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle; moreover, it was directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes. The musical was inspired by the 1975 classic film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.”

This marks Bennett’s Broadway debut. Aside from Bennett, the “Spamalot” cast features Alex Brightman as Lancelot, David Josefsberg as Patsy, James Monroe Iglehart as King Arthur, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as the Lady of the Lake, Ethan Slater as Prince Herbert, Jimmy Smagula as Sir Bedevere, and Nik Walker as Sir Galahad.

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer had some really neat whimsical scenes where she showcased her crystalline and controlled soprano vocals. Jonathan Bennett’s facial expressions throughout the show were hilarious. The multi-talented Ethan Slater was able to showcase his wide range as an actor in the different roles that he took on in the musical.

Everybody in this Broadway cast offers something unique, and it fulfills the ensemble comedy rule.

Actor Robbie Amell, who was in the audience, exclaimed, “This production of ‘Spamalot’ was amazing… It was absolutely hysterical.”

The Verdict

Overall, the Broadway revival of “Spamalot,” with Jonathan Bennett as Sir Robin, is witty, entertaining, and blissful. It provided much-needed comic relief and escapism. It makes the audience feel as if they are honorary knights of the roundtable for its entire duration.

It is evident that Jonathan Bennett’s quest for his Broadway debut in this musical is a success. The New York audience and the actors on stage all seemed to have had a blast.

This is an upbeat show that will certainly put smiles on people’s lives. “Spamalot” garners two thumbs up.

To learn more about “Spamalot” on Broadway, check out its official website.

