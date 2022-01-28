Connect with us

Review: Jesslee releases her high-adrenaline single ‘Ammunition’

Singer-songwriter Jesslee is back with her new single, the refreshing “Ammunition.”

Jesslee
Jesslee. Photo Credit: Dieter Spears
Jesslee. Photo Credit: Dieter Spears

Singer-songwriter Jesslee is back with her new single, the refreshing “Ammunition,” which was released today, January 28. Digital Journal has the scoop.

The song is unapologetic, high-energy, and a great deal of fun; moreover, it is sassy and spitfire, coupled with razor-sharp Jesslee’s vocals.

She is back stronger than ever with this badass release. “Ammunition” is a stark reminder of Jesslee’s promise to her fans to always stay honest and authentic with her music and artistry.

“Ammunition” is self-produced with Steve Virginia, the CEO of Black Label Nash Entertainment Group, and genre-wise, it is in a league of its own.

Jesslee is calling this new style of music “Swamp Pop.” With a seamless blend of southern rock, indie pop-rock, country, and modern pop, “swamp pop” is what Jesslee always imagined the mashing of those genres could be.

“Ammunition” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners two giant thumbs up.

To learn more about Jesslee, check out her LinkTree page.

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

