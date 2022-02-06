Review: Javi Luna delights on his new single ‘Natural’

Actor Javi Luna. Photo Coutesy of Javi Luna, 'God & Salsa' film.

Actor and musician Javi Luna (“Violetta” fame) delights on his latest single, the catchy “Natural.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

Luna collaborates with such artists as Hot Shade and Sirena & RaysaIt on “Natural.” It has a neat groove and a catchy beat to it. Luna allows his rich, resonant vocals to shine on this tune, where his voice is smooth as silk.

“Natural” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners two thumbs up.

Hopefully, there will be a lot more music for Javi Luna in the future since he exudes a great deal of musical talent.

In other Javi Luna news, he teased the trailer for the series “Somewhere Then,” where he stars alongside Kayla Bundy. North Palm Creative was the production company. It was written by Jakob Zieman and Benjamin Hacker, and directed by Jakob Zieman.

To learn more about actor and musician Javi Luna, follow him on Instagram, and his IMDb page.

