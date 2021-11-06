Review: Daryl Mosley delights on ‘Small Town Dreamer’ album

Daryl Mosley. Photo Credit: Patty Lindley

Award-winning bluegrass and country singer-songwriter Daryl Mosley delivers on his latest studio offering “Small Town Dreamer.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

The album opens on a soothing note with “Transistor Radio,” which is pure nostalgia. It is followed by the poignant “Hillbilly Dust,” and he picks up the pace with the joyous “The Last of His Kind.” Jaelee Roberts and Jeanette Williams lend their gorgeous harmony vocals throughout this musical effort.

He immediately breaks into the nonchalant “Bringing Simple Back,” and “He’s With Me” is a gorgeous spiritual ballad. Other noteworthy tunes include “You Are The Reason” (where the listener can recall the velvet voice of Vince Gill), the refreshing “I Can’t Go Home Anymore”, and the upbeat “The Way I Was Raised.”

After the moving “Mama’s Bible,” it closes with the beautiful ballad “Here’s To The Dreamers” and on a fitting note with the uplifting “Sing Me A Song About A Train.”

The Verdict

Overall, Daryl Mosley is a breath of fresh air on his pleasant album “Small Town Dreamer.” His rich, resonant vocals are reminiscent of John Denver meets Cat Stevens. His new music is heartfelt, authentic, and warm. “Small Town Dreamer” garners an A rating.

To learn more about Daryl Mosley and his new music, check out his official website.