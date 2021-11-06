Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Daryl Mosley delights on ‘Small Town Dreamer’ album

Award-winning bluegrass and country singer-songwriter Daryl Mosley delivers on his latest studio offering “Small Town Dreamer.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

Daryl Mosley
Daryl Mosley. Photo Credit: Patty Lindley
Daryl Mosley. Photo Credit: Patty Lindley

Award-winning bluegrass and country singer-songwriter Daryl Mosley delivers on his latest studio offering “Small Town Dreamer.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

The album opens on a soothing note with “Transistor Radio,” which is pure nostalgia. It is followed by the poignant “Hillbilly Dust,” and he picks up the pace with the joyous “The Last of His Kind.” Jaelee Roberts and Jeanette Williams lend their gorgeous harmony vocals throughout this musical effort.

He immediately breaks into the nonchalant “Bringing Simple Back,” and “He’s With Me” is a gorgeous spiritual ballad. Other noteworthy tunes include “You Are The Reason” (where the listener can recall the velvet voice of Vince Gill), the refreshing “I Can’t Go Home Anymore”, and the upbeat “The Way I Was Raised.”

After the moving “Mama’s Bible,” it closes with the beautiful ballad “Here’s To The Dreamers” and on a fitting note with the uplifting “Sing Me A Song About A Train.”

The Verdict

Overall, Daryl Mosley is a breath of fresh air on his pleasant album “Small Town Dreamer.” His rich, resonant vocals are reminiscent of John Denver meets Cat Stevens. His new music is heartfelt, authentic, and warm. “Small Town Dreamer” garners an A rating.

To learn more about Daryl Mosley and his new music, check out his official website.

In this article:Album, bluegrass, Country, Daryl Mosley, singer-songwriter, small town dreamer
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Business

Half the world’s fossil fuel assets may be worthless by 2036 in a net-zero transition

About half of the world’s fossil fuel assets will be worthless by 2036 under a net-zero transition.

10 hours ago
More than two billion Covid vaccines given: AFP More than two billion Covid vaccines given: AFP

Business

Feds cancel $628 million deal with vaccine maker

Emergent Biosolutions shares plunged after the Covid vaccine maker and federal government “mutually agreed” to cancel contract.

10 hours ago
US panel recommends Pfizer Covid vaccine for younger children US panel recommends Pfizer Covid vaccine for younger children

Life

Children under 12 now account for the majority of COVID-19 cases in Canada

For the first time in the COVID-19 pandemic, elementary-school-aged children are now the group seeing the largest number of new infections.

23 hours ago

World

Glasgow braces for climate protests on global day of action

Glasgow was on Saturday bracing for a second day of protests against what campaigners say is a lack of urgency to address global warming.

19 hours ago