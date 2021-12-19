Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Carolyn Hennesy is spotlighted on Maurice Benard’s MB ‘State of Mind’ podcast

Emmy award-winning actress Carolyn Hennesy was spotlighted on Maurice Benard’s MB “State of Mind” podcast on mental health. Digital Journal has the recap.

Published

Carolyn Hennesy
Carolyn Hennesy in 'Studio City.' Photo Courtesy of 'Studio City'
Carolyn Hennesy in 'Studio City.' Photo Courtesy of 'Studio City'

Emmy award-winning actress Carolyn Hennesy was spotlighted on Maurice Benard’s MB “State of Mind” podcast on mental health. Digital Journal has the recap.

Hennesy was praised by Maurice Benard as the “Lucille Ball of our generation” due to her comedic and dramatic abilities. Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos hailed Hennesy as the “Linda Ronstadt equivalent” in both the daytime and digital drama world.

She is an accomplished actress, NY Times bestselling author, an animal advocate, and a trapeze artist. She plays Sonny Corinthos’ lawyer Diane Miller on “General Hospital.”

In 2021, Hennesy was the sole female actor to garner two Daytime Emmy nominations for acting, one for “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series” for “General Hospital” for playing Diane Miller and a nod for “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program” for “Studio City” for playing Gloria Winton.

In addition, she appeared in recurring roles on hit television shows like “True Blood,” “Dawson’s Creek,” “Cougar Town,” “Revenge” and she won a Daytime Emmy Award for her role on the digital drama series “The Bay.” She has stared in features films such as “Click,” “Legally Blonde 2” and “Terminator 3.”

As an author, she has penned the popular “Pandora” children’s book series and the New York Times Bestseller “The Secret Life of Damian Spinelli.”

They open up about acting and their first scenes together on “General Hospital,” as well as her father, his death, and her achievement of being sober for 21 years.

For more information on “Maurice Benard State of Mind,” visit its official website, and follow the podcast on its Instagram page.

To learn more about Emmy award-winning actress Carolyn Hennesy, follow her on Instagram.

In this article:Actress, Carolyn Hennesy, General hospital, Maurice Benard, mb state of mind, Mental health, Podcast
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Life

New York City becomes largest U.S. city to ban gas heat and stoves in new buildings

Gas will soon be a thing of the past in New York City, thanks to a bill passed on Wednesday by the City Council.

18 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Russian demands and NATO — How not to find any solutions

At face value, Russia’s demands on NATO are tension-raisers in the name of reducing tension.

15 hours ago

Entertainment

Review: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is brimming with story and action

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' presents the friendly neighbourhood superhero with several moral dilemmas that may decide his and the world's fate.

2 hours ago

Tech & Science

NASA’s James Webb telescope is officially set to launch on December 24

The James Webb Telescope will peer into one of the earliest phases of the Universe. — © AFPNASA’s newest flagship observatory is about to...

21 hours ago