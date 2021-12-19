Review: Carolyn Hennesy is spotlighted on Maurice Benard’s MB ‘State of Mind’ podcast

Carolyn Hennesy in 'Studio City.' Photo Courtesy of 'Studio City'

Emmy award-winning actress Carolyn Hennesy was spotlighted on Maurice Benard’s MB “State of Mind” podcast on mental health. Digital Journal has the recap.

Hennesy was praised by Maurice Benard as the “Lucille Ball of our generation” due to her comedic and dramatic abilities. Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos hailed Hennesy as the “Linda Ronstadt equivalent” in both the daytime and digital drama world.

She is an accomplished actress, NY Times bestselling author, an animal advocate, and a trapeze artist. She plays Sonny Corinthos’ lawyer Diane Miller on “General Hospital.”

In 2021, Hennesy was the sole female actor to garner two Daytime Emmy nominations for acting, one for “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series” for “General Hospital” for playing Diane Miller and a nod for “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program” for “Studio City” for playing Gloria Winton.

In addition, she appeared in recurring roles on hit television shows like “True Blood,” “Dawson’s Creek,” “Cougar Town,” “Revenge” and she won a Daytime Emmy Award for her role on the digital drama series “The Bay.” She has stared in features films such as “Click,” “Legally Blonde 2” and “Terminator 3.”

As an author, she has penned the popular “Pandora” children’s book series and the New York Times Bestseller “The Secret Life of Damian Spinelli.”

They open up about acting and their first scenes together on “General Hospital,” as well as her father, his death, and her achievement of being sober for 21 years.

For more information on “Maurice Benard State of Mind,” visit its official website, and follow the podcast on its Instagram page.

To learn more about Emmy award-winning actress Carolyn Hennesy, follow her on Instagram.