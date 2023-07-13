Review: Billie Eilish releases original song for the new ‘Barbie’ film

Billie Eilish. Photo Credit: Jack Bridgland

Billie Eilish released her new original song “What Was I Made For?” for the new “Barbie” film, which was directed by Greta Gerwig.

This song was composed specifically for this film, and Eilish worked alongside FINNEAS, her brother, who produced the tune as his home studio in Los Angeles. It will be featured in the motion picture soundtrack, “Barbie The Album,” which will be available on the same day as the movie.

In a post on her Instagram page, Eilish acknowledged that the song “happened in a time when she really needed it,” and she is thankful for that.

Back in January, director Greta Gerwig showed Eilish and FINNEAS some unfinished scenes from the movie, and they had no idea what to expect. “We were deeply moved.. The next day, we were writing and couldn’t shut up about it and ended up writing almost the entire song that night,” Eilish said in the social media post, prior to noting that it makes her “cry.”

“Think I forgot how to be happy, something I’m not, but something I can be, something I wait for, something I’m made for, something I’m made for,” Eilish sings in the outro of “What Was I Made For?”

Eilish’s music video for the song has a retro vibe to it, and it was directed by Eilish.

The song has a haunting and stirring vibe to it, and it features Eilish’s crisp vocals. It truly provides the quintessential sonic background for some of the movie’s most pivotal scenes while it simultaneously captures the film’s essence and theme.

Eilish doesn’t rush the song, she takes her time, and maintains solid control over her voice, where the vulnerability is palpable.

Judging from her track record, one should not be surprised if this song is up for Grammy nominations and even an Academy Award nomination for “Best Original Song” in next year’s award ceremonies.

Speaking of the new “Barbie” movie, it was written and directed by Greta Gerwig, and it stars Margot Robbie in the title role as Barbie, and Ryan Gosling as Ken. It will be released on July 21 via Warner Bros. Pictures.

“What Was I Made For?” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners two thumbs up.