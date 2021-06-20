Review: Andrew Gray is spotlighted on Power 98.5 Satellite Radio

Andrew Gray. Photo Courtesy of Andrew Gray.

Actor, writer, and producer Andrew Gray (“Bling Empire” and “Power Rangers: Megaforce”) was spotlighted on “Live On Air with Steven Cuoco” on Power 98.5 Satellite Radio. Digital Journal has the scoop.

“Live On Air With Steven Cuoco” is a weekday syndicated satellite radio program produced and hosted by acclaimed media professional Steven Cuoco, who is a veteran expert in public relations, reality TV, media, broadcasting, and podcasting.

The episode will air live on Sunday, June 20 at 11 a.m. ET and 6 p.m. EST. In this candid and heartfelt interview, Gray spoke to Cuoco about his new film “Spilt Milk,” as well as the significance of mental health especially during these trying times the world is going through, and he opened up about his producing endeavors.

In addition, Gray revealed some of his favorite books and he shared his love for boxing and mixed martial arts (MMA).

As an actor, Gray is known for portrayed Red Ranger Troy Burrows in “Power Rangers Super Megaforce: The Legendary Battle” (2015), “Power Rangers Megaforce” (2013), “Power Rangers Megaforce: Ultimate Team Power” (2013), as well as “Bling Empire.”

Overall, it was a very informative, thorough, and inspiring interview. Gray’s entire conversation with Steven Cuoco on Power 98.5 Satellite Radio may be heard by clicking here.

