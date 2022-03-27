Op-Ed: Five reasons why James Darch should win the Indie Series Award for ‘Best Actor — Drama’

Nicole Simone and James Darch in 'On a List.' Photo Courtesy of 'On a List'

British actor James Darch is one of the six nominees for the “Best Lead Actor — Drama” 2022 Indie Series Award. This journalist explains why he deserves to win for the digital series “On a List.”

Lee Foster and Tito Guillen served as co-directors of this series. This dramedy series follows Olivia (Nicole Simone) as she asks Harry (James Darch) to join her on a series of challenges in a list format that involves intense vulnerability. Hilarity ensues, and rightfully so. They keep things authentic and nothing is sugarcoated.

First and forest, Darch has great chemistry with Nicole Simone, the lead actress, writer, and producer of this series.

Second, Darch nails the dialogue-heavy scenes with Simone, and he commands the screen each time.

Third, his acting runs the gamut, as it includes witty scenes and dramatic ones. He does subtle acting work well, which is a hard task to undertake.

Fourth, “On a List” was hailed as “compelling” by Digital Journal, and it tackles a diverse range of emotions: love, pain, joy, sorrow, wit, and adventure.

Finally, the series “On a List” is well-liked since it earned a total of three Indie Series Award nominations, which include a nod for the coveted “Best International Series.” If it wins there, it might sweep a win for “Lead Actor” as well.



The 2022 Indie Series Awards will take place on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at The Colony Theatre in Burbank, California.

To learn more about the 2022 Indie Series Award nominees, check out the official website.



