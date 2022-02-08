Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: ‘On a List’ is a compelling digital drama series by Nicole Simone

“On a List” is a digital series written and produced by Nicole Simone, who also stars as Olivia Farron opposite British actor James Darch, who plays Harry Wakefield.

Published

Nicole Simone and James Darch in 'On a List'
Nicole Simone and James Darch in 'On a List.' Photo Courtesy of 'On a List'
Nicole Simone and James Darch in 'On a List.' Photo Courtesy of 'On a List'

“On a List” is a neat digital series that was written and produced by Nicole Simone, who also stars as Olivia Farron opposite British actor James Darch, who plays Harry Wakefield. Digital Journal has the scoop.

It was filmed on location in Toronto and King City, Canada, and London, England.

“On a List” is a dramedy series that follows Olivia (Nicole Simone) as she asks Harry (James Darch) to join her on a series of challenges in a list format that involves intense vulnerability. Hilarity ensues, and rightfully so. They keep things authentic and nothing is sugarcoated.

Nicole Simone and James Darch command the viewers’ attention as they nail their dialogue-heavy scenes together. They are able to immerse the virtual audience with them on a journey and they are able to do so in a raw and refreshing manner.

Lee Foster and Tito Guillen served as co-directors of this series. It earned three Indie Series Award nominations, which included nods for “Best International Series” and James Darch is up for “Best Lead Actor — Drama.”

The Verdict

Overall, “On a List” is like Pandora’s box… it tackles a wide spectrum of raw emotions including love, pain, joy, sorrow, wit, and adventure. It is worth checking out and it garners two thumbs up. Nice acting work all around.

To learn more about “On a List,” visit its official website and its Facebook page, and follow the series on Instagram.

In this article:Digital, Drama, james darch, nicole simone, on a list, Series
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

China, the only major world economy still sticking to a staunch zero-Covid policy, is on high alert for any outbreaks as it hosts the Beijing Winter Olympics China, the only major world economy still sticking to a staunch zero-Covid policy, is on high alert for any outbreaks as it hosts the Beijing Winter Olympics

World

China locks down city of 3.5 million near Vietnam border

A Chinese city of 3.5 million near the border with Vietnam was on lockdown.

24 hours ago
Ukrainian army instructors have been holding military training sessions with civilians amid fears of a Russian invasion Ukrainian army instructors have been holding military training sessions with civilians amid fears of a Russian invasion

World

Macron heads to Moscow in bid to ease Ukraine tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron heads to Moscow on Monday hoping to reach a deal with Vladimir Putin over Ukraine.

17 hours ago

Business

Op-Ed: Virtual real estate — Capitalizing fiction, Minecraft for adults, more hype or maybe something much better?

The metaverse is capitalizing itself very nicely, thanks for asking.

16 hours ago
News of Australia's border re-opening has brought relief to the travel and tourism sector News of Australia's border re-opening has brought relief to the travel and tourism sector

World

‘Fortress Australia’ reopens borders to tourists on February 21

News of Australia's border re-opening has brought relief to the travel and tourism sector - Copyright AFP/File STRAustralia will reopen its borders to tourists...

12 hours ago