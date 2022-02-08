Review: ‘On a List’ is a compelling digital drama series by Nicole Simone

Nicole Simone and James Darch in 'On a List.' Photo Courtesy of 'On a List'

“On a List” is a neat digital series that was written and produced by Nicole Simone, who also stars as Olivia Farron opposite British actor James Darch, who plays Harry Wakefield. Digital Journal has the scoop.

It was filmed on location in Toronto and King City, Canada, and London, England.

“On a List” is a dramedy series that follows Olivia (Nicole Simone) as she asks Harry (James Darch) to join her on a series of challenges in a list format that involves intense vulnerability. Hilarity ensues, and rightfully so. They keep things authentic and nothing is sugarcoated.

Nicole Simone and James Darch command the viewers’ attention as they nail their dialogue-heavy scenes together. They are able to immerse the virtual audience with them on a journey and they are able to do so in a raw and refreshing manner.

Lee Foster and Tito Guillen served as co-directors of this series. It earned three Indie Series Award nominations, which included nods for “Best International Series” and James Darch is up for “Best Lead Actor — Drama.”

The Verdict

Overall, “On a List” is like Pandora’s box… it tackles a wide spectrum of raw emotions including love, pain, joy, sorrow, wit, and adventure. It is worth checking out and it garners two thumbs up. Nice acting work all around.

To learn more about “On a List,” visit its official website and its Facebook page, and follow the series on Instagram.