Nick Barrotta talks about Season 5 of ‘The Oval,’ and working with Tyler Perry

Actor Nick Barrotta. Photo Credit: Starky Morillo

Actor Nick Barrotta chatted about Season 5 of “The Oval” on BET, as well as working with showrunner Tyler Perry.

He plays Allan on the show, who is the assistant to the Chief of Staff Donald Winthrop.

Season 5 of ‘The Oval’

“We have a lot of fun shooting Season 5,” he admitted. “I feel that each season gets better and better. I think that is because it’s more fun for us to shoot each season together. We’ve become closer as a cast and that translates into the storylines and the acting. We have so much fun.”

“Season 5 has been so fun to watch and we’ve had such a great time filming it,” he said. “The season finale will be exciting. I can’t wait to see the fans’ reactions to the finals, and I am looking forward to seeing what comes next. I think ‘The Oval’ is going to be around for a while.”

“I am just loving everybody’s response to each season. It has really been a blessing,” he added.

Working with Tyler Perry

Barrotta opened up about collaborating with creator and executive producer Tyler Perry on “The Oval.”

“Working with Tyler Perry is a dream come true,” he said. “Tyler is the hardest working man in Hollywood. I don’t know how he does it all. The biggest blessing I have is being able to watch him work as a writer, director, and businessman. He wears a lot of hats and he has been doing this for a very long time.”

“To see him continue to break into new levels and stay No. 1 on Netflix and have the No. 1 shows on cable is just crazy to me, and it has been amazing to have a front row seat to all of that. I don’t take a day for granted working for him. Every moment is a valuable one with him,” he added.

Celebrating 100 episodes of ‘The Oval’

Most recently, “The Oval” celebrated 100 episodes on the air. “That was a really special moment for us,” Barrotta admitted.

“It’s a big deal in the film and TV space. To think that we have 100 episodes of ‘The Oval’ is just a really awesome feeling. It is because of the audience that are receiving it so well that are allowing us to continue to do this and to keep it going,” he elaborated.

‘Here’s to Life’ podcast

He is also the host of his new podcast “Here’s to Life,” which hones in on the highs and lows of life’s journey. His guests have included Val Chmerkovskiy, Danny Green, and Chris Hogan.

“I’ve launched this podcast two or three weeks ago,” he said. “I am very excited about it. I’ve been wanting to do this for some time now. To see it come to life has been great and to have a few big guests on as been a ton of fun. Let’s see where we can go with it.”

“We are going to keep pushing,” he said. “My podcast is on Spotify and Apple, and we will have all the short-form clips on Instagram and TikTok. People can listen on all the streaming platforms so I am excited about that too.”

Fatherhood

Barrotta described fatherhood as the ultimate “blessing” in life. He is a husband to Elizabeth and their baby daughter is Mila Elizabeth Barrotta.

“That’s the best thing ever. I am wrapped around her little finger,” he admitted. “It has been a wild ride for the last six months but the best ride.”

“My daughter is amazing, and she is giving me a whole new perspective on life. It’s a love that I’ve never known before,” he added.

