Neil Crone talks about his Daytime Emmy nomination for ‘Endlings’ on Hulu

Neil Crone. Photo by Gerry Jordan

Acclaimed Canadian actor Neil Crone chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination for the series “Endlings” on Hulu.

Crone is nominated for playing Mr. Leopold, the foster parent of the four children. He knows that what these kids need is somebody to believe in them because other people do not. “I love Mr. Leopold’s heart,” he said about his character. “He is a guy that is kind of broken and because of that, he is able to recognize and deal with the wounds that other people have, especially the kids that are under his care.”

“Mr. Leopold is the foster father that a lot of people would like to have,” he added.

For his exceptional performance as Mr. Leopold, he is nominated for “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Daytime Fiction Program.” He is nominated alongside such actors as Cheyenne Jackson (“Julie and the Phantoms”), Eric Nelsen (“The Bay”), Mike Manning (“The Bay”), and Tristan Rogers (“Studio City”).

On his 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination, he said, “I am just tickled. It was a wonderful surprise that came out of the left field. I got a call from J.J. Johnson, who called and gave me the wonderful news. I was just over the moon. Even at 61 years old, the Emmy nomination is delightful.”

He noted that “Endlings” is a show about “love” and “love for creatures that inhabit the planet, and that includes human beings.” “The show has such a big heart,” he said. “I don’t think anybody can watch it and come away not feeling changed for the better.”

The trailer for the latest season of “Endlings” (Season 2) may be seen below.

For young and aspiring actors, he said, “Do what you love and success will follow.” “That doesn’t mean it will be an easy ride, but if you stick with your passion and you follow your bliss, then good things will happen. I think it’s a good formula,” he explained.

On being an actor in the digital age, he said, “It’s crazy because there is so much content available now. It is still a wonderful job to work at. For me, that makes the Emmy nomination that much nicer because there is so much content out there.”

Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “Coming out of COVID.” “I’ve been very fortunate since I also do voice work and I recorded cartoons and did voiceovers during the pandemic from my home. Over the last month, I started filming again and it’s a joy to be back working with people and crews again,” he said.

Crone defined the word success as contentment. “Being content and aware of the wonderful things that I have in life,” he said.

For his fans and supporters, he extended “a huge thank you.” “My family, especially my mom and dad were wonderful throughout my life,” he said. “My fiancée Kathryn has been my biggest rock in terms of being my best supporter and my biggest cheerleader.”

To learn more about “Endlings,” check out its official website.