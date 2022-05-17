Meet Michael Blake Kruse: Rory Cabrera on ‘General Hospital’

'General Hospital' actor Michael Blake Kruse. Photo Credit: ABC, Craig Sjodin

“General Hospital” newcomer Michael Blake Kruse chatted about being a part of the hit ABC daytime drama.

“Joining the ‘General Hospital’ family felt good but at the same time, it felt like I am the new kid at school. You need to learn the ropes as you go, there is nobody holding your hand along the way, which is completely fine. It has been a well-oiled machine that has been operating for so many years,” he said.

Portraying Rory Cabrera

Kruse plays the new role of Officer Rory Cabrera. “It has been fun but it has also been a challenge for me,” he said. “I am not used to working so often throughout the year.” I am still getting up to speed having to be sharp every week, having to learn lines each week, and ideally, having a strong, compelling performance.”

“My character, Rory, is so similar to me and that really helps create the character. I do try to bring some entertaining elements to him but for the most part, I just resonate with him. I respect law enforcement in general and Rory is someone who wants to do the right thing and he cares about people,” he added.

A heartthrob actor, Kruse had great words about working with co-star and 2022 Daytime Emmy nominee Nicholas Alexander Chavez, who plays Spencer Cassadine. “Nicholas is a good man and he is exceptional at what he does. I worked with him on my first day on the show and I was moved by how compelling his performances are. Nicholas has an essence that he brings to Spencer that is super-entertaining, and he has a confidence in himself that I admire,” he said.

When asked how he handles being dialogue-heavy, he responded, “That was my biggest fear before taking on the job because it is such a mystery what they will throw at you. I found a way to dedicate enough time prior to it that hasn’t been very stressful. I am starting to learn quickly.”

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Kruse revealed, “Just Keep Showing Up.”

Personal life

In his personal life, he is the husband of Cara, and they are the parents of a baby girl Harlow Blake Kruse.

On balancing a family life with an acting career, he said, “It is still a bit of a challenge. My wife is extremely supportive and she helps me with lines. Most of my time at home is spent doing things with them, and I try to learn my lines when my daughter is in bed. I also try to remain balanced where I want to make sure that I am doing great work in the show but also at home with my wife and my daughter.”

‘Swim’ on Omeleto

Kruse enjoyed being a part of the short film “Swim,” which may be seen on the Omeleto YouTube page, which is the home of the world’s best short films. “I knew the team was exceptional when I auditioned for ‘Swim.’ Charles Parnell is super talented and successful so I knew the caliber of talent was strong,” he said.

“Once I shot it and saw how professional and talented everybody was, I had a good feeling about it. Being an athlete, I resonated with my character AJ a lot,” he added.

Advice for hopefuls in acting

For young and aspiring actors, Kruse said, “Create your own content, develop your own stories, and utilize the technology and the resources that you have.”

Success

If he were to do any track and field event, Kruse would do the long jump and sprints. In swimming, he listed the “breaststroke” as his personal favorite stroke.

He defined the word success simply as “waking up with a purpose and enjoying what that purpose is.”

For his dedicated “General Hospital” fans, Kruse concluded, “Please keep up the Twitter banter because I find that extremely entertaining and fun. I appreciate the support that Rory has, and I hope he treats Trina well and that he is the exceptional person that he comes off to be.”

To learn more about actor Michael Blake Kruse, check out his IMDb page, official website, and follow him on Instagram.