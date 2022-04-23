Review: ‘Swim’ is a compelling short film to watch during the quarantine

Michael Blake Kruse in 'Swim.' Photo Courtesy of 'Swim,' Omeleto

“Swim” is a compelling short film, directed by Verner Maldonado, to watch during the quarantine.

Actor Michael Blake Kruse delivers a bold and charismatic performance as A.J. Kruse plays a young, naive (and underage) but an extremely determined young swimmer, who fights to get a spot on the top swim team in the nation. He exudes a great deal of charm and passion in his swimming.

Despite his youth, A.J. is clearly driven to forward himself in his sport. But the head coach of the team, Coach Moss (played by Charles Parnell) is skeptical and even hostile, even after A.J. offers a convincing display of his talents and ability.

Coach Moss subsequently offers A.J. one last test to prove his mental toughness and mettle. It may be precarious and cruel, and it may find A.J. sacrificing an important part of himself, all in the name of moving up in his sport.

Compliments to Matthew Schlissel for his impressive writing of this unflinching script; moreover, the underwater footage is incredible. Parnell is commanding in the role of the unorthodox coach.

“Swim” may be seen below on the Omeleto YouTube channel:

The Verdict

Overall, “Swim” is a noteworthy short film that is worth checking out. The acting performances by Michael Blake Kruse and Charles Parnell are extraordinary. Kruse is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and everybody in the cast brings something unique to the table to help tell this military story. It garners two thumbs up.

In other Michael Blake Kruse news, he stars as Rory Cabrera in the hit ABC daytime drama “General Hospital.”