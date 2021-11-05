Jacob Young is excited to ‘Prepare for Launch’ in new short film

Still of Jacob Young in 'Prepare for Launch' short film. Photo Courtesy of YETI Productions

Emmy award-winning actor Jacob Young is excited to “Prepare for Launch” in the new short film. Digital Journal has the scoop.

This short movie was directed by Vince Williams (whom Young described as “talented”), who co-wrote it with James Michael Douglas.

“Coming soon,” Young exclaimed. “I’m so proud of the performances in this film.”

Young went on to praise Amanda Baker, McTyere Parker, and Ethan Pogue for “absolutely crushing it.”

As Digital Journal previously reported, Young will be playing iconic astronaut John S. Bull in this highly-anticipated short film. Actress Amanda Baker plays the astronaut’s wife Nancy Bull.

To learn more about Jacob Young, follow him on Instagram.