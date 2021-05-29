Connect with us

Jacob Young to play American Apollo astronaut John S. Bull in ‘Prepare for Launch’

Emmy award-winning actor Jacob Young to star as the iconic astronaut John S. Bull in the short film “Prepare for Launch.” It is based on the true story of the late American Apollo astronaut. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

Jacob Young
Still of Jacob Young in 'Prepare for Launch' short film. Photo Courtesy of YETI Productions
Still of Jacob Young in 'Prepare for Launch' short film. Photo Courtesy of YETI Productions

This movie was directed by Vince Williams and it was written by Williams and James Michael Douglas. Amanda Baker plays his wife Nancy Bull. This film also marks Young’s debut as a producer.

Bull was from the original class of 19 astronauts that was chosen to go to the moon in the ’60s.

The synopsis of the movie is as follows: Bull is obsessed with flying. One of the United States’ top pilots in the ’60s, he set his sights on the greatest expedition mankind would ever witness, the chance to be the first man on the moon. His dream became bigger than he ever imagined but did he live his dream and make it to the moon?

The trailer of “Prepare for Launch” may be seen below.

