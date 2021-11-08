Interview: Kelly Lang talks about her new book ‘I’m Not Going Anywhere’

Kelly Lang. Photo Courtesy of 2911 Media

Country artist Kelly Lang chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about her new book “I’m Not Going Anywhere.”

Her book earned a favorable review from Digital Journal. This journalist raved, “Kelly Lang’s ‘I’m Not Going Anywhere’ autobiography is raw, profound, and compelling. She takes her fans and readers on both a bumpy and an enthralling ride. All country fans ought to check it out. They will not be disappointed.”

Where did your journey with music begin?

My music journey began when my dad started working for the late great Conway Twitty. When we moved from Oklahoma to Nashville, I began to chase my dreams of being a singer.

You wrote “I’m Not Going Anywhere” before your own battle with illness. What is the inspiration behind the song and how has it impacted your journey as both an artist and breast cancer survivor?

I wrote this song “I’m Not Going Anywhere” after I witnessed a friend taking care of her terminally ill husband. It was before I was diagnosed with cancer, and I was comforted and grateful to have heard from T.G. what I heard from them when I needed to hear that the most.

It was recorded by Crystal Gayle and T.G. Sheppard, and appeared in a Burt Reynolds movie called “The Deal.” Sixteen years later, it is now being used in a national commercial for Ascension Hospitals. It taught me patience that nothing is created in vain.

What would you say to someone struggling with an illness or has someone in their lives who is going through a similar situation your friend was in?

Well, I wrote all of the things that helped me get through difficult times within my book. A positive attitude, gratitude, humor, and especially a relationship with God helped me get through for sure.

What can we expect to learn from the autobiography? What are your hopes that readers will get out of it?

My book talks about my dreams, and how a health crisis and bad choices got me off track. However, it also talks of how I began to heal, what I learned along the way, and funny stories, and the famous people I’ve encountered. Olivia Newton-John wrote the foreword, I’ve learned tons from her example as well.

Talk about your emotions while writing your autobiography. What was it like reliving the moments that got you where you are today?

Oh my gosh! It was a roller coaster ride for me! I laughed and cried sometimes at the same time. It was very cathartic for me to relive some of the memories.

You added QR codes throughout the book which is a great addition, what will readers see from scanning those codes?

After each chapter, you will find a QR code. If you use your camera on your phone, it will take you to videos that correlate to each chapter. For example, I talk about my experience on Star Search. After the chapter, you can actually watch eighteen-year-old me on my Star Search performance if you use the code.