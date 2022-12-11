Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

France’s Mediawan buys majority stake in Brad Pitt’s Plan B

French media company Mediawan has bought a majority stake in US film star Brad Pitt’s production house Plan B Entertainment.
AFP

Published

Plan B Entertainment, co-founded by Pitt, has three best picture Oscar winners to its name
Plan B Entertainment, co-founded by Pitt, has three best picture Oscar winners to its name - Copyright AFP Jung Yeon-je
Plan B Entertainment, co-founded by Pitt, has three best picture Oscar winners to its name - Copyright AFP Jung Yeon-je

French media company Mediawan has bought a majority stake in US film star Brad Pitt’s production house Plan B Entertainment, it said Friday, in a deal reportedly worth more than $300 million.

Plan B, co-founded by Pitt in the early 2000s with his then-wife Jennifer Aniston has three best picture Oscar winners to its name: “The Departed”, “Twelve Years a Slave” and “Moonlight”.

The deal “marks the deployment of Mediawan into the American market,” the French company said in a press release which did not say how much the deal was worth.

The Financial Times reported the deal had valued Plan B Entertainment at more than $300 million.

“Cinema is becoming international. Talents are emerging all over the world,” Pitt said in an interview with Le Parisien newspaper.

“For our future projects, we have to look outside the United States.”

With Mediawan “we have the same conception of how to produce films and series,” he added.

In a press release Mediawan CEO Pierre-Antoine Capton said the deal was “an exceptional opportunity to be able to develop Mediawan alongside Plan B, the most beautiful independent production company in the US.”

Founded in 2015 Mediawan produces and distributes films, series and streaming shows and has recently snapped up several production houses across Europe.

It produced the hit Netflix show “Call My Agent.”

In this article:Brad pitt, Entertainment, Media
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Social Media

Social media businesses look out, here comes Chat GPT

Social Media platforms' competition for attention with short-form content has been the epicentre of 2022 and will continue to be the focus in 2023.

22 hours ago

Tech & Science

U.S. expected to announce major fusion energy breakthrough

Scientists hit a key milestone in the quest to create abundant zero-carbon power through nuclear fusion.

16 hours ago

Business

Musk to relaunch Twitter plan after fake account fiasco

Twitter owner Elon Musk was set to relaunch a subscription service on Monday after a first attempt saw an embarrassing spate of fake accounts.

17 hours ago

Business

Asian markets track Wall St down on inflation fears

The producer price index reading for November followed data showing the jobs market remained tight.

20 hours ago