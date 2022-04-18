Eric Paslay talks about his new country album, U.K. tour, and NFT drops

Eric Paslay. Photo Credit: Rachel Deeb

Grammy-nominated country singer-songwriter Eric Paslay chatted about his new album “Even If It Breaks Your Barefoot Friday Night,” his U.K. tour, and his NFT drops.

‘ Even If It Breaks Your Barefoot Friday Night’ album

This new album features his take on his biggest songs as a songwriter, as well as reimagined versions of his own hit singles as a county recording artist. “The joke was ‘who can say that you get five No. 1s guaranteed on an album’ on release day,” he said. “I had the opportunity to record songs that I have done in the past such as ‘Friday Night’ and ‘She Don’t Love You.’ Also, fans now have versions of me playing my other No. 1s as a songwriter.”

“I’ve given the fans the live versions of these songs because the band is amazing and it’s fun hearing the crowd sing along,” he said. “We went and we reimagined these songs in a good way. I am always a fan of something reimagined if it is completely and utterly different. I know we did an amazing job, I love these versions of these songs.”

Paslay co-wrote Jake Owen’s “Barefoot Blue Jean Night”, the Eli Young Band song “Even If It Breaks Your Heart”, and Love and Theft’s “Angel Eyes,” all of which were No. 1 singles on the country chart.

“Barefoot Blue Jean Night” was named the No. 1 Song of the Decade by Country Aircheck and it was certified double platinum by the RIAA.

He was featured alongside Dierks Bentley on Charles Kelley’s debut solo single “The Driver,” which received a Grammy nomination for “Best Country Duo/Group Performance.”

He has celebrated five No. 1 songs, with four of those ranked among the “Top 100 Songs of the Decade.”

Has written several hit singles for other artists, and has collaborated with Keith Urban, Amy Grant, Dierks Bentley, and Charles Kelley, among others.

NFT drops

He released his series of NFT drops with Solo Music. The first 100 of his NFTs gave access to his fan community sold out soon after it dropped on Wednesday, March 23 and the second of his NFTs dropped on April 6 giving purchasers a one-of-a-kind handmade lamp from Paslay. Each lamp was crafted with a piece of wood from a tree that fell on his house during the 2020 Nashville tornado. “We’ve done two NFT drops already,” he said.

The next NFT Drop will be on April 20 and it will give fans the opportunity to bid on 10 NFTs to gain ownership of one percent master recording royalty participation of his new album. “We are auctioning off 10 percent of the net profits from this album, so there are basically 10 one percents that people can bid on,” he said.

Presently, he has a Top 10 single (as a songwriter) with Keith Urban’s “Wild Hearts” single. “We will see how that goes,” he said. “Maybe we will get that top spot while we are playing in the UK so we will see.”

U.K. Tour

Paslay is embarking on a U.K. tour with The Shires from April 21st through May 24th. “I am pumped,” he said. “I am leaving tomorrow afternoon. I can’t wait to play shows in the U.K. Emotionally, I am all over the place with it since I haven’t been away from my wife and little girl this long ever. Thank goodness for FaceTime but I am sure II will still miss them. We have been waiting for two years for this tour to happen.”

Dream female duet choices

He listed Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, and Dolly Parton as his dream female duet choices in music. “Dua Lipa is pretty good. Tayor is mindblowing and insanely good, she is the queen. Also, Dolly Parton is always on the list,” he said.

Paslay shared that he is working on new music at the moment. “Right now, in the independent world, I am able to put out music,” he said.

Mulcahy’s

He had great words about performing at Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on Long Island, New York. “I love that place. It’s family-owned and a great place to hang,” he exclaimed.

If he were to have any superpower, he revealed that it would be “to stop time whenever he pleases.” “I would go forward and back in time,” he said with a sweet laugh.

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Paslay said, “Time for care-free fun.”

His new album “Even If It Breaks Your Barefoot Friday Night” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. The CD earned a glowing review from Digital Journal.