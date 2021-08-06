Dominic Adriano Albano talks about traveling, acting, and modeling

Dominic Adriano Albano. Photo Credit: James Franklin

Actor and model Dominic Adriano Albano catches up with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his latest endeavors in acting, modeling, and traveling.

With Albano’s somewhat new transition into acting, he is really enjoying the post-pandemic changes in Hollywood. “Auditioning is so much easier on my anxiety. You do these self-tapes from home and never leave the house. It’s really intimidating being in front of the casting directors and producers and seeing the competition,” he said.

He thinks this will be the new normal, but if in-person auditions make a comeback, he will feel more confident going into it. “I came to Hollywood at a time when self-tapes were starting to really take over. I haven’t really had much experience doing the auditions in-person, but I think I’ll be ready when the time comes,” he said.

When asked what auditions he’s had lately, he smiled and said, “Ryan Murphy.” “I was really excited about that. Some network TV, streaming, and independent films,” he said.

He opened up about his travels. “I spend a lot of time traveling. I am away a lot, but it doesn’t feel like it because I’m working or resting in my hotel. I don’t do it to explore or meet people,” he said.

On modeling, he shared that this is his full-time work, so he does take it seriously, but at the same time, he is having fun. “I’m not shooting for Vogue or something. My personality and the photographs I make don’t really translate,” he said.

In addition, Albano has a unique perspective as a model himself. “I think anyone who wakes up, wants to be a model, and pursues it heavily, must be somewhat egomaniacal,” he said with a laugh. “But not me.”

Finally, when asked if he has any beauty secrets for a youthful-looking appearance, he revealed, “sunscreen.”

To learn more about Dominic Adriano Albano, follow him on Instagram.