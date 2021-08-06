Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Dominic Adriano Albano talks about traveling, acting, and modeling

Actor and model Dominic Adriano Albano catches up with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his latest endeavors in acting, modeling, and traveling.

Published

Dominic Adriano Albano
Dominic Adriano Albano. Photo Credit: James Franklin
Dominic Adriano Albano. Photo Credit: James Franklin

Actor and model Dominic Adriano Albano catches up with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his latest endeavors in acting, modeling, and traveling.

With Albano’s somewhat new transition into acting, he is really enjoying the post-pandemic changes in Hollywood. “Auditioning is so much easier on my anxiety. You do these self-tapes from home and never leave the house. It’s really intimidating being in front of the casting directors and producers and seeing the competition,” he said.

He thinks this will be the new normal, but if in-person auditions make a comeback, he will feel more confident going into it. “I came to Hollywood at a time when self-tapes were starting to really take over. I haven’t really had much experience doing the auditions in-person, but I think I’ll be ready when the time comes,” he said.

When asked what auditions he’s had lately, he smiled and said, “Ryan Murphy.” “I was really excited about that. Some network TV, streaming, and independent films,” he said.

He opened up about his travels. “I spend a lot of time traveling. I am away a lot, but it doesn’t feel like it because I’m working or resting in my hotel. I don’t do it to explore or meet people,” he said.

On modeling, he shared that this is his full-time work, so he does take it seriously, but at the same time, he is having fun. “I’m not shooting for Vogue or something. My personality and the photographs I make don’t really translate,” he said.

In addition, Albano has a unique perspective as a model himself. “I think anyone who wakes up, wants to be a model, and pursues it heavily, must be somewhat egomaniacal,” he said with a laugh. “But not me.”

Finally, when asked if he has any beauty secrets for a youthful-looking appearance, he revealed, “sunscreen.”

To learn more about Dominic Adriano Albano, follow him on Instagram.

In this article:Acting, Actor, Dominic Adriano Albano, Model, Modeling, traveling
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 15,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He is a consecutive five-time "Best of Long Island" winner that has won such categories as "Best Author," "Best Blogger," "Best Poet," "Best Twitter Account" and the coveted "Best Long Island Personality" twice.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Sensational Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino charms the world with Chopin’s music

This October, renowned Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino will step on Poland's Warsaw Philharmonic Hall stage in the 18th Chopin International Piano Competition.

11 hours ago

World

Canada warns citizens about possible Hong Kong exit bans

Canada warned its citizens that Hong Kong authorities can prevent people leaving the city under a new law.

14 hours ago
No animal left behind: Kenya holds first national wildlife census No animal left behind: Kenya holds first national wildlife census

World

No animal left behind: Kenya holds first national wildlife census

The numbers of African savanna elephants have plunged by at least 60 percent during the last half-century, according to the International Union for Conservation...

20 hours ago

World

US making plans to reopen to fully vaccinated foreigners as China curbs travel

The United States plans eventually to begin allowing fully vaccinated foreigners back in.

24 hours ago