Dennis DJ talks about his new music and the digital age

Dennis DJ. Photo Credit: Sony Music Brasil, 5020 Records

Brazilian funk singer, DJ, and producer Dennis DJ chatted about his music, the digital age, and latest endeavors.

He is known for his singles and collaborations with other artists such as MC Kevinho and MC Kekel. He was born in 1988 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and started his career in 2004. Since then, he has become of the most successful funk artists on the Brazilian music scene.

Music and songwriting inspirations

On his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, “My greatest inspiration comes from being on stage. As a DJ, I observe the audience’s desire to dance at different moments.”

“There are times when the audience wants to jump, dance, or sing, and I analyze that, and it inspires me to create music. Sometimes, there are moments when I think “I have a lot of songs to sing, but there are no dancing songs”, so I get inspired to make dance music,” he elaborated.

“Other times, when I think ‘I need more love songs or stronger vocal presence in the music,’ that’s how I gather inspiration, always on the stage,” he added.

Brazilian music making its way to American pop culture

Dennis went on to share his thoughts on Brazilian music making its way into American pop culture. “I was already very happy with the introduction of Brazilian music abroad, particularly urban genres like funk carioca, songs that are truly popular in our country and that moves Brazil,” he said.

“So, funk carioca, Brazilian funk, it’s urban, it’s from the community, from the favelas, from the streets. Seeing this movement, I was already happy, and now being part of this movement exporting funk, Brazilian urban music, it makes me even happier to be able to help my movement and my country,” he elaborated.

The digital age

On being an artist in the digital age, Dennis said, “I find it incredible to be part of this moment in the world of music, the streaming era. I come from the times of vinyl and CDs, but I’ve always followed the evolution and am very happy about it.”

“As soon as streaming technology and digital platforms were created, I was the first funk artist to upload songs to these platforms. When Spotify first arrived in Brazil, I remember being the only funk artist present,” he said.

He continued, “This was because the major record labels didn’t have funk artists, as independent funk artists were the majority at that time. However, since I already had a record label and my own label, I always had my music label structure. Because of that, I ended up being a pioneer in the funk genre to enter the era of digital platforms. I was also the first funk artist to create music videos in the YouTube era.”

“So, I’ve been a part of this market since its creation, adapting to the platforms, the digital age, and YouTube. I released my first funk music video in 2009 and continued to create year after year,” he said.

“In fact, I even produced Anitta’s first music video, which is posted on my channel, ‘Menina Má.’ So, I feel completely familiar and at home because I’ve been here since the beginning,” he added.

Future plans

On his future plans, he shared, “The plan is to continue with the shows, which, thank God, I’ve been able to do year after year and they’re coming back.”

“Brazil is very large and I’ve played in a lot of regions, but it’s impressive how there are still cities I haven’t visited, that I will visit, as well as I will be returning to others,” he said.

“So, the goal is to maintain this sequence of successful shows, which are always packed, thanks to God. I also plan to continue releasing new music; I already have a lineup of songs scheduled for release next year,” he elaborated.

“There will be some surprises, with different elements and unexpected collaborations. It’s going to be a great start to 2024,” he added.

Advice for young and aspiring artists

For young and aspiring artists, he responded, “Look, my advice – who am I to give advice? Because I’ve simply always followed my instinct, always followed my vision, which may not always be the most correct, but thankfully, year after year, it has been working out.”

“Sometimes you make mistakes, sometimes you get things right. So, the advice is ‘to not be afraid, don’t be afraid to take risks, don’t be afraid of anything.’ If it’s in your heart and you believe in it, go for it. Keep moving forward,” he suggested.

Career-defining moments

On his career-defining moments, he said, “Certainly, I think it’s a great learning experience every time you receive a rejection, every time you feel it’s tough, and you feel like giving up. Then you think, ‘Wait, I need to figure a way out.’ The years I spent producing and writing for other artists helped me a lot.”

“This assisted me in defining myself and becoming who I am today, a renowned artist in Brazil recognized in performances throughout the country. For sure all these steps helped me,” he acknowledged.

Favorite mottos to live by

On his favorite mottos to live by, he said, “Be soft and patient. Life can be challenging, but maintaining a light and calm approach is essential.”

Dream collaboration choices and influences

When asked about his dream collaboration choices, he said, “I’d love to collaborate with many people, especially from the international market. I’ve been producing and composing, even with foreign songwriters, trying to reach out to some artists, especially Latin artists. In my vision, I see them as a closer connection.”

Dennis continued, “I’d love to collaborate with artists like Shakira. Karol G was already a desire, and it happened with the remix of ‘Tá Ok,’ also Maluma. But there are several others, like J Balvin; there’s a good bunch of artists I’d like to work with.”

“As for American artists – I must to be careful since not all artists are Americans – let’s go with an American DJ who has inspired me a lot, Calvin Harris. Calvin Harris, undoubtedly, has been the American artist who has inspired me the most in the last few years,” he said.

Success

Regarding his definition of success, he said, “Gratitude, I think that’s the word, and happiness too. Because if you’re happy and grateful, regardless of what you do or want to do, you will do it and find success. At least for me, that’s how it has been.”

“Thank God, I can say that in everything I wanted to do in these last 27 years of my career, I’ve had success in different areas of my life. I wanted to be a songwriter, so I pursued it and found success,” he said.

“I wanted to be a major entrepreneur in the agency business to represent other music artists, and I became one of the biggest. Your focus depends on your goals. My focus is to be one of the top DJs in Brazil, so I focused on that, and now I am among the top ones in Brazil, thank God,” he elaborated.

“It’s about having focus, gratitude, being happy, and moving forward in life. That is success,” he added.

Closing thoughts on his new music

Regarding his new music, Dennis said, “It’s a danceable track, deeply rooted in the origins of my genre, which I’ve been a part of for many years — Brazilian funk, specifically Rio de Janeiro funk. It’s a simple song, emphasizing simplicity.”

“Funk has always stood out for its simplicity, you can create a track today with just few channels – vocals, beat, and one instrument – and that’s it, yet it can captivate crowds, lifting thousands of people on the dance floor,” he said.

“That’s my purpose: to make simple music that speaks the language of the people, with a popular touch, reaching the entire population, especially those who enjoy nightlife and dance music. It’s about showcasing the beauty of simplicity in music,” he acknowledged.

To learn more about Dennis DJ, follow him on Instagram.