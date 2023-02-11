Comedian and actor Michael Yo talks about his comedy tour and ‘Yo Show’ podcast

Michael Yo. Photo Courtesy of Michael Yo.

Acclaimed stand-up comedian and actor Michael Yo chatted about his latest endeavors, which include his comedy tour and “Yo Show” podcast.

As part of his tour, tonight he is performing at Liberty Township in Cincinnati, Ohio. “The tour has been going well, tonight I am in Cincinnati and I am working on my new special that will be coming out towards the end of the year so I am excited about that,” he said.

‘America’s Got Talent’ alum

He also appeared on Season 15 of America’s Got Talent, where he received a

“yes” from all four judges and made it all the way to the quarter-finals. “That was a bittersweet experience because I did the first round and it went well, and then, I got COVID, and the second round was after I beat it. I wish I went further but I was mentally and physically not able to,” he reflected.

“I don’t know if I will ever do the show again, but I would like to see myself full-steam with a crowd (under normal circumstances),” he said.

Apple TV+ series ‘Amber Brown’

Yo starred in the Apple TV+ series “Amber Brown,” where he plays the role of Philip. “This was my first big TV show, so it was a masterclass for me. Our entire cast was truly like family,” he said. “We are going to do a big dinner next weekend, where everybody will get together because we love each other.”

The cast of “Amber Brown” stars Carsyn Rose, Liliana Inouye, Emmy winner Darin Brooks, Sarah Drew, and Ashley Williams.

It was created, developed, written, directed, and executive produced by Bonnie Hunt. “Carsyn Rose is a star, and so is Liliana Inouye. Ashley Williams is so funny, she just tickles me. Bonnie Hunt is a trendsetter, and I am surprised her name is not brought up more, especially as somebody who has opened doors for so many other women,” he said.

“Working with Darin Brooks was awesome, and if we go to Season 2, I think we will a have a lot of fun with each other since it will allow us to play off each other a lot. I love his comedy and he loves mine. Darin is such a big supporter,” he added.

‘I Never Thought’ special

His “I Never Thought” comedy special may be seen below. It was written and performed by Yo. It was directed and edited by Coach Taylor. “I bet on myself and I put all my own money in it. This special has changed my life really,” he said.

“It was so great to be in a position to bet on yourself and to watch it pay off. The fact that people have supported it has meant a lot,” he added.

“I am using the platforms that I have to make everything bigger,” he admitted.

‘Yo Show’ podcast

He is also the host of the “Yo Show” podcast, which features conversations with fellow entertainers and influencers. “My ‘Yo Show’ podcast is going great, it has been growing and growing,” he said.

“After betting on myself on the special, everything has opened up. My YouTube page is exploding and so is my Facebook page, I am just putting out more content and I am excited about it,” he added.

To learn more about stand-up comedian Michael Yo and his tour dates, check out his official website, and follow him on Instagram.