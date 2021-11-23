Chatting with Kevin Connolly of ‘Entourage’: Actor, director, and content creator

Kevin Connolly, Doug Ellin, and Kevin Dillon of "Entourage." Photo Courtesy of "Victory The Podcast."

Acclaimed actor, director, and content creator Kevin Connolly of “Entourage” sat down and chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos on November 20 prior to his live comedy show at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. Connolly spoke about “Victory The Podcast” and being a content creator in the digital age.

In this live event, where they were promoting “Victory The Podcast,” Connolly was joined by “Entourage” creator Doug Ellin and castmate Kevin Dillon. This comedy show garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal.

On performing at The Paramount, Connolly said, “It’s pretty wild. I graduated high school in 1992, and I moved to Los Angeles. This is my first time here. I didn’t know it was so huge, so it’s a little overwhelming especially with some of the big acts that have performed here before.”

“The main goal for us is to communicate with the audience and get them all involved, where they can be the fourth member of the podcast. That’s the biggest thing,” Connolly added.

For Connolly, “Entourage” was a career-defining moment. “Also, different things happen at different times in your life. Strangely, when I got the role in ‘Rocky V,’ it was a big deal for me for a 14-year-old kid from Long Island,” he said.

The digital age

Regarding his daily motivations as a content creator, Connolly said, “I have been acting for so long… it will be 42 years this March. It’s just about doing different things and being creative.”

On being a content creator in the digital age, he acknowledged, “It’s crazy how much things have changed. I always tell people that if 15 years ago my agent called me and told me ‘hey, we have this Netflix show for you,’ they would have gotten fired and I would have hung up, and now I’m like ‘why am not on a Netflix show’.”

For young and aspiring content creators, Connolly said, “Now is the time. Once upon a time, you needed people and some kind of money. Now, all you need is your iPhone, and you can do anything on there. The cell phone cameras are so good that you can literally shoot a movie on your iPhone.”

If Connolly were to write, produce, and direct his own short film, he revealed that it would be on the New York Islanders.

On the best advice that he has ever been given, he shared, “Once the ship is sailed, there is no turning back. Once you are in a fight, you fight it, that’s all there is to it. Once it starts, you need to go all the way and commit to it.”

Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, Connolly said, “Fatherhood.”

When asked what superpower he would have, he admitted that it would be “flying” especially since it would help him “beat the traffic in Los Angeles” or “the Long Island expressway for that matter.”

Connolly defined the word success as “happiness for his daughter.” “Success has changed a lot now that I am a dad,” he said.

He expressed his gratitude to the fans for their “amazing support.” “We have a whole bunch of people out here and we are really excited,” he said. “We are happy to be here and we are flattered with the turnout. Let’s have some fun and go New York Islanders.”

