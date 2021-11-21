Review: Stars of ‘Entourage’ put on an awesome live comedy show at The Paramount

Stars of 'Entourage.' Photo Courtesy of 'Victory The Podcast'

On Saturday, November 20, the stars of “Entourage” put on an awesome live comedy show at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. Digital Journal has the scoop.

In this live event, “Entourage” creator Doug Ellin was joined by his Emmy-nominated castmates Kevin Dillon and Kevin Connolly, and it was well-received. They expressed their gratitude to the Paramount crowd for “coming out” and seeing them tonight. They also underscored their love for the New York Islanders hockey team.

“It is honestly surreal to be playing at this venue,” Ellin said, after noting that they have seen the lineup of some major names that have played the Paramount venue in the past. “It’s the sickest spot ever,” he added.

“Victory The Podcast has a similar trajectory as the show ‘Entourage’,” they all concurred. They went on to share their insights on how the podcast started, and they listed some of their favorite experiences from “Entourage” over the years, and some memorable guests that they had.s

Ellin gave credit where credit is due. “Kevin Connolly had the idea to do this podcast, and to this day, it has received over 10 million downloads,” Ellin stated.

The “Entourage” stars revealed that the show was a “realistic portrayal of how Hollywood was back then,” and rightfully so. They also ranked the Top 10 lines from the show that would not be acceptable by today’s standards, and the audience really enjoyed that countdown.

They acknowledged that their podcast (“Victory The Podcast”) kept growing and it has been an “incredible experience” for them. They noted that the podcast is based on such important values as friendship, relationships, and loyalty. They remarked that their characters matured just as much as they have (as individuals).

Ellin also opened up about the possibility of an “Entourage” reboot, which was the question that everybody wanted to know about.

Following their conversation, they participated in a Question & Answer (Q&A) session with the audience.

The Verdict

Overall, the stars of “Entourage” were able to put on an entertaining and engaging live comedy at The Paramount, where they had the audience with them every step of the way. It was witty, sincere, and authentic, and that resonated well with the crowd.

Doug Ellin, Kevin Connolly, and Kevin Dillon are worth seeing live whenever they come to town, they do not disappoint. Their live show garnered two thumbs up.

To learn more about “Victory The Podcast,” follow the podcast on Instagram.