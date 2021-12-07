Chatting with Ava Grace: Recording artist and actress

Ava Grace. Photo Courtesy of Ava Grace

Young actress and recording artist Ava Grace chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about her acting and her new single “Kite.”

Congratulations on your role in ‘Honey Girls’! What are some of your favorite and least favorite things about playing the role of Charlie?

Honestly, I can’t think of anything I didn’t like about playing Charlie. I loved her infatuation for music, her care for her friends, and her charisma. When I first got the role, reading the script and learning about her, I remember being so interested in how similar we are. We both are singer-songwriters, find confidence in music and being surrounded by the right people, and both music nerds.

Has your character taught you anything about yourself and if so, what?

I think the more I learned about her, got into character, and allowed her to develop, the more her passions, views, and beliefs became more clear. I think something Charlie taught me about myself as I dug deeper into the character, is how loyal and protective we can be to the people we’re close with. A way I admire Charlie is her selflessness, and how down-to-earth and genuine she is.

When you’re not being Charlie, you are your own recording artist – Ava Grace! What are some of your favorite things about being a solo recording artist and where do you hope to see your music career go in the next five years?

I love acting and getting to portray someone else, but I also love being an individual. I enjoy creating, whether it’s poetry, painting, dancing, singing, anything where I can express myself. Some goals of mine are to do a tour, release multiple albums, and write a musical. I started my career with musical theater, and it would be a dream come true to one day write, or perform in a Broadway show.

Who are some of your biggest musical influences and why?

Some of my biggest musical influences are Fiona Apple, The Beatles, David Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Lauryn Hill, Cody Fry, and many many many others. I just think the music’s cool and the apparent effort and thought behind the sound.

You explore the concept of unrequited love in your new single ‘Kite’. What was the writing process like? Did it come naturally or did this song take some time to piece together?

I view my songs as stories, little books, and poems put into song form. A lot of ideas for my songs come at the weirdest times, in the shower, midnight, school, it will naturally strike me anytime. For Kite, I remember it being dark, rainy, and gloomy outside, and I definitely think that affected my concept of the song. I wrote it all in one night, I just played some chords, and started singing whatever was on my mind. The chorus and pre-chorus came first, then the verses and bridge last.

Is there anything, in particular, you’re really looking forward to in 2022? Career-related or not.

Right now, I’m working on a TV show called “Monarch” premiering on Jan. 30th on Fox. Super excited for that, and also for an album I’ve recorded that’ll be released in 2022.

To learn more about Ava Grace, check out her IMDb page.