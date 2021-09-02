Catching up with Martina McBride: The Queen of Modern Country Music

Martina McBride recognized with her own exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame. Photo Credit: Country Music Hall of Fame

Martina McBride, affectionately known as the “Queen of Modern Country Music,” chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about “The Power of Her Voice” exhibit in the Country Music Hall of Fame, her special vinyls, as well as touring with Alabama and Blake Shelton.

Faith Hill once said that “Martina McBride will go down as one of the best singers that music has ever known.” A truer quote has never been spoken. McBride is the epitome of what happens when power, beauty, grace, and class meet.

Martina McBride’s impressive catalog of smash hits, awards, and accolades

McBride is known for such smash hits as “Independence Day,” “Love’s the Only House,” “Concrete Angel,” and “A Broken Wing,” among countless others. She is ranked as one of country music’s most powerful voices. Her mantel holds four Country Music Association (CMA) “Female Vocalist of the Year” awards and three Academy of Country Music (ACM) “Top Female Vocalist” awards.

In 2019, the Academy of Country Music presented her with the prestigious “Cliffie Stone Icon Award” for her contributions to the genre of country music. “That was a big honor,” she said. “It is so nice to be recognized for my career. I was really proud and happy about that.”

Most recently, the country queen celebrated her 30th anniversary in the country music industry. “It has flown by. It does not feel like 30 years, for sure. I have been very blessed and lucky that I get to do this for a living,” she said.

‘Martina McBride: The Power of Her Voice’ exhibit

This Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit opened on July 30, 2021, and it will run through August 7, 2022. It encompasses the songstress’ journey from performing in her family’s band as a child to becoming an award-winning country music artist with an enduring career delivering substantive and socially aware hit singles.

“The exhibit felt great,” she said. “It is something that I had been hoping for a really long time. It is kind of a dream come true. I am really honored to have the exhibit in there.”

Speaking of the Country Music Hall of Fame, this year, Wynonna and Naomi Judd of The Judds were inducted as members in the “Modern Era Artist” category. “That was great, I am really happy for them. It was well-deserved,” she said.

Special vinyls

On August 20, Martina McBride’s “Greatest Hits: The RCA Years” double LP vinyl was released and it features her musical catalog from her RCA Nashville days. It is available by clicking here. “I love vinyl,” she exclaimed. “I grew up with it so it’s the way that I learned how to listen to music. To be able to put this music on vinyl, finally after all of these years, is so fun.”

In addition, her critically-acclaimed Christmas album, “White Christmas” will be available in standard black and a special snow white edition, exclusively via Walmart on October 1.

For McBride, a difference exists between singing in the studio vs. performing live. “There is a big difference,” she said. “I love the studio, I love creating the music. It’s like painting a picture on a canvas. I love seeing it come to life, and spend the time to get it how I want it. Then, it is great to take it out and sing it for the fans and have that connection as well. They are both great.”

“It is fun to share all of these things with the fans, and I hope they get to make it to Nashville to see the exhibit and I hope they come and see us on tour,” she said. “We can’t wait to see everybody.”

Opening for Garth Brooks in Kansas City, Missouri

On August 7, 2021, McBride performed at the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, where she opened for country megastar Garth Brooks. “That was fantastic. He called me on a Tuesday and asked if I can open on Saturday. It was very last-minute but we were so thrilled to do it. We played for 75,000 people and it was a surprise for everybody so it was really really fun,” she recalled.

Touring with Alabama and Blake Shelton

McBride can also be seen out on the road this year for select show dates with the iconic country band, Alabama, as part of their 50th anniversary tour, and also on Blake Shelton’s “Friends and Heroes 2021″ tour. “We’ve gone from zero to 120 miles per hour with touring,” she said. “Right now, I am focusing on touring, and getting back out there on the road. We will see what happens in 2022.”

“I am definitely excited to be touring again,” she said. “We’ve done a couple of shows with Alabama, and we’ve done two concerts with Blake and we go back out next week with him. They are so fun, it’s such a fun show, and I am happy to be out there.”

Life during the quarantine

She opened up about life during the quarantine. She took on such activities are gardening and cooking last year. “I really got into gardening and I enjoyed it, it was very therapeutic,” she said. “I did a lot of cooking, of course.”

“The silver lining during the pandemic was spending time with my family and my girls,” she said. “We were all hunkered down together in Nashville. We had every meal together and it was really nice. Three months of having everybody under one roof again.”

‘Girls Like Me’

“Girls Like Me” was the winning song from “Songland” that she chose to record. “I like that song,” she said.

“Girls Like Me” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

‘Team Music is Love’

She shared that “Team Music is Love” has been going very well. “It’s going great,” she said. “Obviously, we haven’t done a lot of projects during the pandemic, but it has been great.”

On the title of the current chapter of her life, McBride responded, “Getting Back to Work.”

If she were to have any superpower, she noted that it would be “time travel.”

When asked what object or animal she would dress up as on “The Masked Singer,” if she were ever given a chance to be on that show, she said, “I would be a bird perhaps because it can fly.”

McBride defined the word success as “happiness and contentment” in life.

To listen to Martina McBride’s entire catalog of music, click here.

To learn more about country star Martina McBride, check out her official website, and follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.