The Country Music Hall of Fame to honor Martina McBride with her own exhibit: ‘The Power of her Voice’

Martina McBride to be recognized with her own exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame. Photo Credit: Country Music Hall of Fame

The Country Music Hall of Fame will be honoring Martina McBride with her own exhibit: “Martina McBride: The Power of Her Voice.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

This exhibit opens on July 30, 2021, and it will run through August 7, 2022. It encompasses the songstress’ journey from performing in her family’s band as a child to becoming an award-winning country music artist with an enduring career delivering substantive and socially aware hit singles.

She is known for such smash hits as “Independence Day,” “Love’s the Only House,” “Concrete Angel,” and “A Broken Wing,” among countless others. She is ranked as one of country music’s most powerful voices. Her mantel holds four Country Music Association (CMA) “Female Vocalist of the Year” awards and three Academy of Country Music (ACM) “Top Female Vocalist” awards.

In 2019, the Academy of Country Music presented her with the coveted “Cliffie Stone Icon Award” for her contributions to the genre of country music.

She was born on July 29, 1966, and was raised on a dairy and wheat farm in Sharon, Kansas, which had a population of 200. In 2022, she will be celebrating her 30th year as a country recording artist. She is living proof of how country artists can find success as they reflect their changing times and address social issues in songs.

Some of her treasured items that will be featured in her exhibit will include an array of awards, stage wear, handwritten lyrics, and personal artifacts.

In support of the exhibition’s opening, the country queen will participate in a conversation and performance in the museum’s CMA Theater on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at 2 p.m., where she will discuss her career and share personal stories and memories associated with the artifacts included in her exhibit.

To learn more about this exhibit honoring Martina McBride, check out the Country Music Hall of Fame official website.