Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Cameron Mathison and Laura Wright of ‘General Hospital’ are headed to Long Island this summer

Actors Cameron Mathison and Laura Wright of “General Hospital” will be at Governor’s Comedy Club on Long Island on August 27.

Published

Cameron Mathison
Cameron Mathison. Photo Courtesy of ABC, Craig Sjodin.
Cameron Mathison. Photo Courtesy of ABC, Craig Sjodin.

Actors Cameron Mathison and Laura Wright of “General Hospital” will be at Governor’s Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island on August 27.

They will be hosting an intimate General Hospital fan event, which is produced by Coastal Entertainment. Wright stars as Carly Corinthos on the ABC daytime drama “General Hospital,” while Mathison plays Drew Cain. They are two of the most popular stars in daytime television.

Wright is best known for her portrayal of Carly Corinthos, for which she previously won the Daytime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series,” as well as her roles in “Loving” and “Guiding Light.”

Laura Wright
Laura Wright. Photo Credit: ABC, Craig Sjodin

Cameron Mathison’s career in the entertainment industry also spans decades with a leading role in “All My Children” as Ryan Lavery, and for his work in numerous Hallmark films. Last summer, Mathison joined the cast of “General Hospital.”

It will consist of a 90-minute event, where people can get a glimpse into “General Hospital” stories, a peek inside their lives as well as their character’s lives, and an interactive Question and Answer (Q&A) session.

In other Cameron Mathison news, as Digital Journal reported, he and Jill Wagner will star in the new original holiday film “The Christmas Farm” on GAC Family. Bradley Walsh directed “The Christmas Farm” from an original screenplay by Adam Rockoff and Blaine Chiappetta.

To learn more about this upcoming fan event at Governor’s Comedy Club, check out the venue’s official website.

In this article:Abc, Cameron Mathison, club, Comedy, Daytime, Drama, General hospital, laura wright
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Russia is focused on securing and expanding its gains in the eastern Donbas region Russia is focused on securing and expanding its gains in the eastern Donbas region

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Top allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin say Moscow is ready for a prolonged conflict in Ukraine in order to achieve the Kremlin's goals.

23 hours ago
A teen gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, just over an hour west of San Antonio in Texas -- killing 14 children and a teacher A teen gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, just over an hour west of San Antonio in Texas -- killing 14 children and a teacher

World

Gunman kills 19 at Texas elementary school

A teen gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, just over an hour west of San Antonio in Texas -- killing 14...

20 hours ago

Business

Soros says ‘civilization may not survive’ Ukraine war

"The invasion may have been the beginning of the Third World War and our civilization may not survive it," Soros said.

16 hours ago
The Kherson area has been less ravaged by fighting than other parts of Ukraine The Kherson area has been less ravaged by fighting than other parts of Ukraine

World

Locals ‘apprehensive’ in Moscow-run Ukraine region

In Ukraine’s only region fully controlled by Russian troops, Moscow-backed officials are pushing for formal annexation.

16 hours ago