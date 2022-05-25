Cameron Mathison and Laura Wright of ‘General Hospital’ are headed to Long Island this summer

Cameron Mathison. Photo Courtesy of ABC, Craig Sjodin.

Actors Cameron Mathison and Laura Wright of “General Hospital” will be at Governor’s Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island on August 27.

They will be hosting an intimate General Hospital fan event, which is produced by Coastal Entertainment. Wright stars as Carly Corinthos on the ABC daytime drama “General Hospital,” while Mathison plays Drew Cain. They are two of the most popular stars in daytime television.

Wright is best known for her portrayal of Carly Corinthos, for which she previously won the Daytime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series,” as well as her roles in “Loving” and “Guiding Light.”

Laura Wright. Photo Credit: ABC, Craig Sjodin

Cameron Mathison’s career in the entertainment industry also spans decades with a leading role in “All My Children” as Ryan Lavery, and for his work in numerous Hallmark films. Last summer, Mathison joined the cast of “General Hospital.”

It will consist of a 90-minute event, where people can get a glimpse into “General Hospital” stories, a peek inside their lives as well as their character’s lives, and an interactive Question and Answer (Q&A) session.

In other Cameron Mathison news, as Digital Journal reported, he and Jill Wagner will star in the new original holiday film “The Christmas Farm” on GAC Family. Bradley Walsh directed “The Christmas Farm” from an original screenplay by Adam Rockoff and Blaine Chiappetta.

To learn more about this upcoming fan event at Governor’s Comedy Club, check out the venue’s official website.