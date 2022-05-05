Cameron Mathison and Jill Wagner to star in ‘The Christmas Farm’ on GAC Family

Cameron Mathison as Drew Cain on 'General Hospital.' Photo Credit: ABC, Craig Sjodin

Actors Cameron Mathison and Jill Wagner will be starring in the new original film “The Christmas Farm” on GAC Family.

This forthcoming GAC Family holiday movie began its production this past Wednesday. It will premiere during the network’s annual “Great American Christmas” celebration.

In “The Christmas Farm,” according to Deadline, Jill Wagner stars as Janie, an up-and-coming marketing executive living in New York City, who returns to her hometown of Woodland Falls when Randall, her great-uncle passes away. Randall surprises Janie with a special gift: the family homestead, her childhood home.

While not immediately sure what to do, Janie agrees to honor Randall’s final request to plan and host Woodland Falls’ annual Winter Wonderland. She will be further surprised by who her late uncle has arranged to help her: his farmhand Dylan (Cameron Mathison).

With a boyfriend anxiously waiting for her return in “The Big Apple,” Janie begins to feel an unexpected emotional tug about living life in a more authentic, meaningful way.

Bradley Walsh directed “The Christmas Farm” from an original screenplay by Adam Rockoff and Blaine Chiappetta.

GAC Family’s “Great American Christmas” will kick off on October 28, 2022. This will be its second annual holiday programming event. In honor of this occasion, GAC Family will air encore presentations of the 2021 fan-favorite Christmas films every Saturday throughout the months of May and June.