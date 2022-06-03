Brennan Mejia talks about ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series and ‘Corrective Measures’

Brenan Mejia. Photo Credit: Brad Everett Young

Actor Brennan Mejia chatted about the new “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Star Wars series on Disney+ and “Corrective Measures.”

He served as the stunt double for Kumanil Nanjiani in the new ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Star Wars series on Disney+. “I literally thought I received a spam email at first,” he said.

“The stunt department emailed me out of the blue to work on Obi-Wan, so I showed the email to a stunt friend to confirm its validity! Kumail is such a lovely person, and it was an honor to step onto the set for a show existing in the Star Wars universe.”

“Hoping to return again, maybe as my own character at some point in the franchise,” she exclaimed.

‘Corrective Measures’

He opened up about his experience in the film “Corrective Measures.” “It was truly incredible. It was definitely one of those projects that grew me as a performer. Working with actors with such experience and skill pushed my own capabilities. I hope we get a sequel at some point,” he said.

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, he said, “It is definitely a double-edged sword. We have the ability to promote ourselves, but now also subconsciously play the comparison game with other people 24-7, if you allow it. I have to set limits for myself limits on social media or else it drains me emotionally. But I also love the medium for expressing creativity and promoting positivity.”

Advice for hopefuls in acting

For young and aspiring actors, he said, “Always keep learning and honing your craft, but make sure to take mental and emotional breaks. Acting is atypical in terms of careers. Any skill can give you an edge no matter how pointless it may seem, like me with my backward talking that landed me on the pilot episode of iCarly.”

“Some people make it big overnight, others it takes years or decades. Do it because you love the craft, not because you love money. And it doesn’t hurt to have a more standard job to help pay the bills in between gigs. Luck may get you onto a project, but hard work and dedication to your craft will help keep you there,” he elaborated.

Career-defining moments

On his career-defining moments, he said, “For me, Power Rangers was definitely a defining moment in my career. I don’t like to lock myself in as Brennan the actor, or Brennan the acrobat. My career doesn’t fully define me, but is something I love to do. I have really felt God move in my life through my career, because there have been so many times I was about to quit, only to book something last minute, or have a friend randomly tell me to keep going. I just focus on improving my skills and trust in God for the right jobs at the right time.”

Brennan Mejia. Photo Courtesy of Brad Everett Young

‘Power Rangers’ experience

He acknowledged that playing a Power Ranger was like fulfilling a childhood dream. “I had a green ranger cosplayer at one of my birthday parties growing up! Rangers helped solidify that acting is what I wanted to do for my career. And I love meeting people and hearing how the show inspired them to never give up and to rely on family and friends. I don’t believe there’s such a thing as a truly self-made person. We all need help from others directly and indirectly to achieve our full potential. And Power Rangers speaks volumes about teamwork,” he said.

Success

On his definition of the word success, he said, “Success to me, means achieving your goals while not compromising your values in the process. It can be so easy to neglect things that really matter while chasing a dream with tunnel vision. Life happens now. Not just when you are on a set.”

“So I would rather take another ten years to ‘make it big’ in Hollywood, if that means I’m there to support my family and friends, versus making it tomorrow but kicking everyone to the curb that matter most to me,” he explained.

“Can’t remember who said this quote, but it goes, ‘If you want to travel fast, travel alone, but if you want to travel far, travel together.’ I don’t want to take my loved ones for granted while I chase this crazy career I’m in. It is only successful if they are there with me at the finish lines,” he said.

Mejia concluded about “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and “Corrective Measures,” “Watch them both! So much effort went into the productions, and they’ve crafted such wonderful worlds to dive into.”

To learn more about actor Brennan Mejia, follow him on Instagram and check out his IMDb page.