Andrew Gray shares an inspirational story of goodwill

Actor Andrew Gray (“Power Rangers: Megaforce” and “Bling Empire” fame) shared an inspirational story of goodwill on his Instagram page. Digital Journal has the recap.

Published

Andrew Gray
Andrew Gray. Photo Courtesy of Andrew Gray.
Andrew Gray. Photo Courtesy of Andrew Gray.

He opened up to his fans and followers about how he helped a homeless man during these trying times that the world is going through (where he gave him his mattress to sleep at night), and he reflected that he has been in that person’s shoes in the past.

The entire link to this Instagram video post may be seen by clicking here.

In other Andrew Gray news, he revealed that “Act 1. The Fall” will be released soon. He expressed that this episode is one of a three-act collaboration that goes over the concept that trauma not transformed is transmitted.

For more information on Andrew Gray, follow him on Instagram.

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

