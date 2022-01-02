Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Adriano ‘Bubba’ Almony honored as ‘Celebrity Bodyguard of the Year’

Adriano “Bubba” Almony has a major reason to be proud. He was honored as the “Celebrity Bodyguard of the Year” by The Buzz Magazine. Digital Journal has the recap.

Published

Bubba Almony
Bubba Almony. Photo Courtesy of Bubba Almony
Bubba Almony. Photo Courtesy of Bubba Almony

Adriano “Bubba” Almony has a major reason to be proud. He was honored as the “Celebrity Bodyguard of the Year” by The Buzz Magazine. Digital Journal has the recap.

“I was just honored from Morocco as The Buzz Magazine @the_buzz_magzine TV awards Celebrity Bodyguard of the Year for the second consecutive year,” he posted on Instagram.

“During the magazine’s referendum for this year, choosing the best, and under the vote of its audience across the world, stars were chosen from different segments of society, including actors directors, and businessmen. A special thank you to the CEO Siham Halila of the Magazine. God is truly divine!” he exclaimed.

This past October, Almony chatted with Digital Journal about bullying prevention and helping victims of bullying.

Prior to that, in the summer, Almony hosted “Bubba’s Celebrity Charity Baseball Game” on August 28 at the Worcester County Recreation Center in Snow Hill, Maryland.

To learn more about celebrity bodyguard Adriano “Bubba” Almony, check out his official website and follow him on Instagram.

In this article:adriano almony, Basketball, Bodyguard, bubba almony, Celebrity, charity, game, Prevention
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

World

Covid clouds world's New Year party

The world ushered in 2022 on Saturday with scaled-back celebrations due to new restrictions aimed at slowing soaring Covid.

18 hours ago
Over 2,000 flights cancelled as Omicron hits holiday travel Over 2,000 flights cancelled as Omicron hits holiday travel

World

Nearly 20,000 flights have been canceled in U.S. since Christmas Eve and the bad news is not over yet

Travelers walk to a security check point at LaGuardia Airport in New York, on December 24, 2021 - Copyright ANONYMOUS/AFP HandoutAirlines thought their pandemic...

21 hours ago

Life

Indonesia bans coal exports in January over domestic supply worries

Paiton District, East Java, Indonesia: Funnels of the Paiton thermal power plant. Source - CEphoto, Uwe Aranas, CC SA 3.0.Indonesia, the world’s biggest exporter...

9 hours ago

World

World ushers in 2022 under Covid cloud

The world ushered in 2022 with scaled-back celebrations from New York to Sydney.

9 hours ago