Adriano ‘Bubba’ Almony honored as ‘Celebrity Bodyguard of the Year’

Bubba Almony. Photo Courtesy of Bubba Almony

Adriano “Bubba” Almony has a major reason to be proud. He was honored as the “Celebrity Bodyguard of the Year” by The Buzz Magazine. Digital Journal has the recap.

“I was just honored from Morocco as The Buzz Magazine @the_buzz_magzine TV awards Celebrity Bodyguard of the Year for the second consecutive year,” he posted on Instagram.

“During the magazine’s referendum for this year, choosing the best, and under the vote of its audience across the world, stars were chosen from different segments of society, including actors directors, and businessmen. A special thank you to the CEO Siham Halila of the Magazine. God is truly divine!” he exclaimed.

This past October, Almony chatted with Digital Journal about bullying prevention and helping victims of bullying.

Prior to that, in the summer, Almony hosted “Bubba’s Celebrity Charity Baseball Game” on August 28 at the Worcester County Recreation Center in Snow Hill, Maryland.

