Aadin Church talks about being a part of the ‘Take Note’ series on Peacock

Aadin Church in 'Take Note' on Peacock. Photo Courtesy of Peacock

Actor Aadin Church (Broadway’s “Dreamgirls” and “Sister Act”) chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about being a part of the new original musical-comedy series “Take Note,” which launches on Peacock on February 24.

“Take Note” is a new original musical-comedy kids series from Peacock that introduces a new generation to pop, R&B, country, and rock classics along with originals by emerging musicians written specifically for the series. “It feels amazing to be a part of ‘Take Note’,” he said. “It was such an awesome process. I am excited.”

Aside from Aadin Church, it stars Braelyn Rankins (“Doom Patrol,” “Genius: Aretha”), Nadine Whiteman Roden (“Designated Survivor,” “Murdoch Mysteries”), and Sebastian Spencer (“Overlord and the Underwoods”). “The actors in this cast are so phenomenal,” he said. “The two kids are geniuses and they are ahead of their time, they are so talented. It was fun to watch them grow throughout the process.”

In “Take Note, 14-year-old Calvin Richards (Braelyn Rankins) has a wonderful, close-knit family who can survive anything as long as they’re together. And good thing because Calvin was chosen to compete on a tween reality singing show – “Take Note” – and they’re going to spend the summer navigating the crazy ups and downs of new friendships and competitions while being thrust into the national spotlight.

Church plays the role of Reggie Richards in “Take Note.” “Reggie is very close to home, he is very musical and family-oriented. He loves his wife and his children, it’s such a positive role,” he said.

“It is awesome to be a part of the Peacock streaming family. It’s great because there are a lot of great shows on Peacock. I am excited to be a part of that family. It’s a cast with phenomenally talented people,” he added.

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, Church said, “It’s so weird, crazy, and surreal but I am with it, it’s awesome. We still have an opportunity to do what we love so I am all for it.”

Advice for hopefuls

For young and aspiring actors, Church said, “Don’t lose yourself in the process. You will play so many different characters but don’t lose yourself. Always stay positive and be an awesome person to work with.”

Motivations

Regarding his daily motivations as an actor, he said, “Doing roles that move the conversation forward. I love stepping out of myself and becoming something else. I’m a storyteller so I love telling different stories from different aspects, that’s what keeps me going. I love sinking my teeth in awesome new roles that help move the conversation forward.”

If he were to write, direct, and produce his own short, he revealed that it would be on “inclusivity,” especially in the world that we live in today. “COVID has caused a bunch of separation but it’s important to get people together,” he said. “I would love to be a part of a project that would bring people together. It’s all about the love.”

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Church responded, “Courage.”

He shared that he would love to someday work with Denzel Washington as his dream acting partner. “There are a lot of great, phenomenal actors out there,” he admitted.

Success

On his definition of the word success, he said, “Family, togetherness, and unity.”

Church concluded about “Take Note,” “It’s a musical journey that keeps you engaged, and it makes you feel good. It is such a phenomenal show to work on, and to see it unfold and live it out as it was happening was really great.”