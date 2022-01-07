Want to work in HR? You’ll need technology skills first

View of Boulder Commons II building from the outside with Ubiquitous Energy's power transparent solar windows ip the middle section. Photo: © Business Wire

Data gathered by TrustRadius, a business technology review site, looks at changes within the area of human resources. The data review appears in the firm’s 2022 HR Industry Trends Report.

The report highlights some of the shockwaves that have impacted upon the world of work in the past year including the so-termed ‘Great Resignation’, diversity, equity and inclusion, work-life balance, to spending and the impact of technology as a whole.

The developments are reflective of the way that the world of work has changed dramatically over the last two years with the human resources landscape transformed by alterations to the job-market.

Such data underscores the depth of the transformation. In addition, such reviews offer the prospect of trying to understand what lies ahead in 2022.

To delve further into the data, Jamy Conrad, Senior Director of People at TrustRadius has provided Digital Journal with some of the main themes. Some of these also work as prediction to consider as 2022 unfolds.

The Great Resignation is here to stay

“The Great Resignation” refers to the record numbers of U.S. who have left their jobs during the pandemic, many motivation by the desire to work from home or at least more flexibly. In September 2021, the number was up to 4.4 million workers. The report finds that 77 percent of U.S. human resources professionals think that the Great Resignation is a permanent change in the labor market.

Technology spend

More than half of the professionals polled cited increased human resources technology spend. This is connected to the ongoing Great Resignation, in that improved data insights are required to assist with the recruitment process.

HR software will reduce bias in hiring

Connected to this is the necessity of software not to introduce excessive bias into the hiring process. Here a sizable number of professionals (49 percent) express optimism that HR software will aid in the mission to create a more equitable workplace, helping to prevent bias in hiring.

HR teams will spend more on software, with tech continuing to lead the way

That human resources skills will require computer and software knowledge is borne out by the finding that 55 percent of HR professionals say that their companies are spending more on HR technology right now.

In addition, the survey finds that 45 percent of companies are spending more to upgrade their existing technology stack. A further 38 percent of firms are purchasing new technologies to help automate the human resources process.