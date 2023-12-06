Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

US October trade deficit widens further on decline in exports

AFP

Published

The US trade deficit widened in October
The US trade deficit widened in October - Copyright AFP Patrick T. Fallon
The US trade deficit widened in October - Copyright AFP Patrick T. Fallon

The US trade deficit continued to grow in October due to a fall in exports, according to government data published Wednesday.

The overall trade gap of the world’s biggest economy rose by 5.1 percent to $64.3 billion, up from a revised $61.2 billion in September, the Commerce Department said in a statement.

October’s widening trade deficit was the result of a $2.6 billion decline in the value of US exports to the world, while imports rose by $500 million. 

This was slightly below market expectations for the deficit to grow to $64.4 billion, according to Briefing.com. 

Like much of the world, US consumers and businesses have been grappling with higher interest rates since the Covid-19 pandemic, as policymakers have looked to tackle inflation by tightening monetary policy. 

While these actions have had some success in slowing down inflation, they have also reduced demand for goods and services among consumers facing higher borrowing costs and elevated goods prices. 

“The deficit remains about 45% wider than it was just ahead of the pandemic, though the process of normalization in the deficit is likely still in place,” economists at Wells Fargo wrote in an investor note Wednesday. 

“The outlook for trade flows going forward is likely one of moderation, given the trajectory for demand and growth will slow, both domestically and abroad,” High Frequency Economics Chief US Economist Rubeela Farooqi wrote in a note to clients. 

The US deficit in goods with China, the world’s second-largest economy, declined slightly in October to $23.9 billion, down from $24.1 billion a month earlier, the Commerce Department said.

In this article:Economy, indicator, Trade, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Australian mining giants back net-zero target Australian mining giants back net-zero target

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Heat, massive cyclone, bushfires in Australia, or is it fake news?

The answer really is blowing in the wind, and it’s killing people.

15 hours ago
The front lines in the 21-month conflict have barely shifted in over a year, despite a Ukrainian counteroffensive The front lines in the 21-month conflict have barely shifted in over a year, despite a Ukrainian counteroffensive

World

Ukrainians urged to save power after plant hit

The front lines in the 21-month conflict have barely shifted in over a year, despite a Ukrainian counteroffensive - Copyright AFP Roman PILIPEYUkraine urged...

21 hours ago
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held a hastily arranged press conference after his immigration minister quit over the Rwanda asylum plan Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held a hastily arranged press conference after his immigration minister quit over the Rwanda asylum plan

World

Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan ‘will work’

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held a hastily arranged press conference after his immigration minister quit over the Rwanda asylum plan - Copyright AFP/File...

22 hours ago

World

mesh conference goes deep on AI, with experts focusing in on training, ethics, and risk

The mix of topics is a major part of the appeal. So is the opportunity to have genuine conversations.

15 hours ago