Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Spain to put video cameras in abattoirs

Spanish slaughterhouses will have to install video surveillance to ensure animals are not mistreated before being killed.
AFP

Published

Under new rules proposed by the Spanish government, slaughterhouses will be required to retain video images of their operations for later verification by the authorities.
Under new rules proposed by the Spanish government, slaughterhouses will be required to retain video images of their operations for later verification by the authorities. - Copyright AFP Arif Kartono
Under new rules proposed by the Spanish government, slaughterhouses will be required to retain video images of their operations for later verification by the authorities. - Copyright AFP Arif Kartono

Spanish slaughterhouses will have to install video surveillance to ensure animals are not mistreated before being killed, the government announced  Tuesday, claiming a first in the EU.

“This rule puts Spain at the forefront of Europe in this area and, as well as ensuring the welfare of animals during their passage through abattoirs, it also improves food safety guarantees for consumers,” said Consumer Affairs Minister Alberto Garzon.

The measure was approved at Tuesday’s cabinet meeting and will now be pushed quickly through parliament for approval.

It has already been agreed with the industry, government spokesperson Isabel Rodriguez told a press conference.

“We will be the first country in the European Union to have a compulsory video surveillance system in abattoirs,” said the consumer affairs ministry of Pedro Sanchez’s left-wing government.

Guillermo Moreno, executive director of Equalia, an NGO that lobbied for the reform, told AFP he was satisfied with what he called “a necessary and important first step to raise animal welfare standards in abattoirs”.

He added that England, Scotland and Israel had already introduced the measure in their slaughterhouses.

Under the Spanish rules, abattoirs will be required to retain the video images for later verification by the authorities.

“Large abattoirs have one year to implement the new standard” with smaller operations granted two years, the ministry said.

In this article:abattoirs, Animals, Politics, Spain
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

PM Sanna Marin said the issue of Finland joining NATO would be discussed in parliament due to a petition PM Sanna Marin said the issue of Finland joining NATO would be discussed in parliament due to a petition

Life

Op-Ed: What is the fuss about Finnish PM Sanna Marin dancing?

Dancing is not illegal.

22 hours ago
Luxury cars with Russian licence plates are filling up the parking garage at Helsinki's airport Luxury cars with Russian licence plates are filling up the parking garage at Helsinki's airport

Business

Russian tourists’ luxury cars fill up Helsinki airport

Porsches, Bentleys and other luxury cars with Russian licence plates are filling up the parking garage at Helsinki's airport.

14 hours ago
Ford's quarterly sales included its first deliveries of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup trucks Ford's quarterly sales included its first deliveries of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup trucks

Business

Ford confirms cutting 3,000 jobs as it pushes toward electric

US auto giant Ford confirmed Monday it is eliminating around 3,000 jobs, mainly in North America and India.

15 hours ago
Elon Musk and Twitter have been serving a relentless stream of subpoenas as they seek evidence to back their sides in an October court battle over the Tesla chief's effort to walk away from the $44 billion buyout deal. Elon Musk and Twitter have been serving a relentless stream of subpoenas as they seek evidence to back their sides in an October court battle over the Tesla chief's effort to walk away from the $44 billion buyout deal.

Social Media

Elon Musk subpoenas former Twitter chief Jack Dorsey

Elon Musk has served former Twitter boss Jack Dorsey with a subpoena in a hunt for material to help him get out of buying...

14 hours ago