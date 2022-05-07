Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Soy boon for Argentina as Ukraine war boosts prices

Published

Soy represents nearly a third of Argentina's exports
Soy represents nearly a third of Argentina's exports - Copyright AFP/File Daniel LEAL
Soy represents nearly a third of Argentina's exports - Copyright AFP/File Daniel LEAL
Sonia AVALOS

Russia’s war on Ukraine has sent grain prices skyrocketing — a worry for consumers worldwide but potentially a boon for producers like Argentina, which hopes an influx of soybean “agridollars” will boost its faltering economy.

South America’s third-largest economy is the biggest exporter of soybean meal and oil in the world, and only the United States and Brazil export more soybean grains.

Soy represents nearly a third of Argentina’s exports and in 2021 contributed $9 billion to the state coffers.

This year, the sector is expecting record sales of $23.7 billion — about $700 million more than in 2021 — despite a 10 percent smaller harvest due to severe drought.

“The prospects for the producer are good… There is optimism,” said Martin Semino, who sells farming equipment and presides over the Rural Society of Lobos, a fertile agricultural zone southwest of Buenos Aires.

The harvest season is at its height, and workers are laboring from dawn to dusk to clear the fields before the autumn rains arrive.

“Soy is the dollar, the currency of the countryside,” Semino told AFP.

In the past, the grain has been a savior for inflation-troubled Argentina.

A soybean boom in the 2000s is widely considered to have helped the country recover from its worst economic crisis in 2001. 

In the last 40 years, the planted surface area of soy has multiplied 14 times.

– ‘Seize the moment’ – 

Argentina is also a major producer of sunflower oil and wheat — other grains affected by the ongoing war.

After a record sunflower harvest of 3.4 million tonnes in 2021-2022, the area under cultivation is set to increase by 17 percent this season to two million hectares (4.9 million acres).

The country also had a record wheat harvest this season.

Estimates are that in 2022, Argentina’s agroindustrial exports will bring in a record $41 billion — about $3 billion more than in 2021.

“With prices close to historic records, Argentina, which always needs dollars, must seize the moment,” Tomas Rodriguez Zurro, an analyst at the Rosario Stock Exchange, told AFP.

The rise in prices “is temporary, it will end when the war is over,” he cautioned.

But some point out that Argentina could have reaped an even larger benefit if it weren’t for rising input costs.

Argentina imports about 60 percent of the fertilizers needed to grow food — around 15 percent of it from Russia — but supplies are now short and prices climbing, meaning lower yields.

Higher fuel prices are also taking a toll, set against the backdrop of soaring consumer inflation of around 60 percent projected this year for Argentina.

The chambers of the Oilseed Industry (Ciara) and Grain Exporters (CEC) have warned that rising input costs — as well as shortages of fuel and fertilizer — have “neutralized, or worse, the relative benefits” derived from the commodity price rise.

Added Semino: “Input costs have exploded with the war.”

– Angry farmers –

In April, farmers staged a protest in Buenos Aires to express their ire at government plans to impose a windfall tax on products boosted by the war in Ukraine.

The tax, imposed only on those earning more than a billion pesos ($8.5 million) in net profit for the 2021-22 season, would be used to cushion inflationary shocks for the poor.

Argentina has a 37 percent poverty rate.

The government has also introduced quotas on wheat and maize, the latter of which Argentina is the world’s second-largest exporter of.

It has announced a so-called “wheat stabilization fund” seeking to ensure that the price of the staple grain — and hence bread — remains shielded from steep fluctuations.

In this article:Agriculture, Argentina, Trade
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Leaders of the world's top industrialised nations will hold video talks with Zelensky on Sunday Leaders of the world's top industrialised nations will hold video talks with Zelensky on Sunday

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Leaders of the world's top industrialised nations will hold video talks with Zelensky on Sunday - Copyright AFP DIPTENDU DUTTAHere are the latest developments...

21 hours ago
The Pavlosky family play volleyball at a beach in Gijon, northern Spain, where they have found a safe haven from the Ukraine war The Pavlosky family play volleyball at a beach in Gijon, northern Spain, where they have found a safe haven from the Ukraine war

World

Spain offers ‘children of Chernobyl’ refuge from Ukraine war

When Igor Pavlosky decided to flee Ukraine with his youngest children after bombs began falling, his destination was clear -- Spain.

20 hours ago
US M777 howitzers ready for loading to be sent to Ukraine to help Ukraine forces fight against Russians. US M777 howitzers ready for loading to be sent to Ukraine to help Ukraine forces fight against Russians.

World

Russia, West in long-term rivalry: top French general

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine did not go according to initial Kremlin plans, but the West must brace for a long-term rivalry with Moscow.

19 hours ago
The Jivdaya Charitable Trust's animal hospital in Ahmedabad has treated around 2,000 birds over the past month, many weak and severely dehydrated The Jivdaya Charitable Trust's animal hospital in Ahmedabad has treated around 2,000 birds over the past month, many weak and severely dehydrated

World

Thirsty birds struggle to survive in scorching Indian heat

An early start to summer has brought record temperatures and made life a misery for human and animal alike.

21 hours ago