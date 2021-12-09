Q&A: Multi-Cloud will become the deployment standard for cloud native

Separate ransomware attacks have knocked out computer systems in more than half a dozen French hospitals, forcing them to return to using pen and paper - Copyright AFP Philippe DESMAZES

One result of digital transformation initiatives has been a great surge in the containerization of applications. How will 2022 affect innovations in this technology, embracing areas like Kubernetes (an open-source container-orchestration system for automating computer application deployment, scaling, and management), software defined perimeters (SDP) and cloud native apps? To gain a perspective on the issue, Digital Journal spoke with DH2i’s CEO and Co-Founder, Don Boxley, about key developments.

Digital Journal: Will multi-cloud become the architectural standard for deploying containers?

Don Boxley: In 2022, I predict that Kubernetes and software defined perimeter (SDP) enhanced stateful containers will make multi-cloud the architectural standard for deploying containers.

Why? Users get the vision of multi-cloud – the ability to use workloads across different clouds based on the type of cloud that best fits the workload. But this vision has typically depended on a VPN to connect multiple cloud environments. That’s a problem because traditional VPN software solutions are obsolete for the new IT reality of hybrid and multi-cloud. They weren’t designed for them. They’re complex to configure, and they expose ‘slices of the network,’ creating a lateral network attack surface.

DJ: Does this mean a new class of containers?

Boxley: A new class of containers with integrated SDP security will emerge to eliminate these issues and disrupt the current deployment model for multi-cloud. This new SDP-enhanced container will enable organizations to build smart endpoint multi-cloud container environments that can seamlessly span clouds without the added costs and complexities of a VPN and with virtually no attack surface. The combination of Kubernetes and SDP-enhanced containers will enable organizations to build multi-Cloud Kubernetes clusters with unparalleled portability. This new multi-cloud deployment standard will make it easy for users to switch from one public cloud vendor to another. This will be particularly true for the stateful database container use case.

DJ: Are there any specific trends?

Boxley: With SDP-enhanced database containers, medium and large enterprise organizations will be able to achieve database-level high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) with automatic failover in Kubernetes. This will enable them to deploy stateful containers to create new and innovative applications while also improving operations with near-zero RTO to more efficiently deliver better products and services, at a lower cost.”

DJ: Do you have any other predictions?

Boxley: In 2022 Kubernetes and software defined perimeter (SDP) enhanced database containers will rule multi-cloud and cloud native. Plus, if a company’s multi-cloud and cloud native network security strategy relies on VPNs, the CEO should fire their head of network security.