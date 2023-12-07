Meet Joni Pangsaeng, the expert crafting a sustainable future for the fashion industry

Photo courtesy of Joni Pangsaeng

Thriving in the fashion industry, where trends come and go like the seasons, is not something everyone can do. Only those who embraced the constant need for innovation and change have managed to go with the flow. A perfect example here is Joni Pangsaeng, the Senior Design and Merchandising Director of Accessories at Reformation. Her journey into the fashion industry is an inspiring narrative, intriguing many fashion enthusiasts to learn her views on sustainable fashion.

Joni’s success in the fashion world has been through multiple paths because she never followed the traditional route of going to fashion and design school. Instead, Joni carved her own niche with hands-on training armed with a solid determination to win.

Driven by her interest in retail, Joni went from working on the sales floor to moving into a head office role in merchandising and buying for Aritzia, one of Canada’s largest retailers. Expanding her horizons beyond North America, Joni moved to London, where she worked as an account manager for a sales and brand consultancy. She managed emerging brands such as Area NYC, Beaufille, and Kalda. This international exposure helped her understand the intricacies of global markets and how to cater to the evolving preferences of buyers worldwide.

Returning to the U.S. in 2018, Joni joined Reformation as a concept designer in L.A. Her keen eye for market preferences helped the brand expand its customer base. She oversaw the design and merchandising of Reformation’s footwear launch in 2021, marking a milestone in her career. During this time, Joni and her team brainstormed to create the most sustainable and transparent dress shoes on the market. Their efforts reduced the use of virgin plastic by a staggering 75 percent, incorporating recycled and deadstock materials. The shoes were 100 percent recyclable, setting a new trend in dress shoes in the footwear industry.

Joni spearheaded a collaboration with New Balance, merging Reformation’s vintage-inspired design with New Balance’s lifestyle aesthetic. Not only was the sneaker a huge commercial success, selling out in one day, but it also helped push the boundaries of sustainability innovation by incorporating eco-friendly materials: recycled polyester for the linings, tanned chrome-free suede, and inserts made of EVA foam and BLOOM algae. It became one of the most notable sneaker collaborations of 2019, solidifying Joni’s position as an industry tastemaker.

More recently, in October, Joni was part of the Veja and Reformation collaboration for the sustainable Veja x Ref Venturi collection, which features two color options. This partnership was set up to emphasize sustainability by combining Veja’s eco-friendly materials with Joni and Reformation’s vintage-inspired designs. The first sneaker features a cream J-Mesh made of jute and recycled cotton, making the shoes anti-static, thermoregulatory, and breathable. The second design showcases a walnut-colored Alveomesh fabric made of recycled polyester. Both styles include suede that is responsibly tanned in Brazil. The outsole contains Amazonian rubber, and the midsole is crafted from sugar cane.

In another exciting collaboration, Joni designed a capsule collection of ballet flats in partnership with the New York City Ballet. “This collab comes at the height of the resurgence of ballet flat popularity. The flat has reentered the fashion zeitgeist and is one of the most important fashion items of the season,” Joni notes. The capsule contains two ballet flat styles: the Mikayla, inspired by pointe shoes and with a chic square toe, and the Barbara, inspired by the classic ballet slipper with elastic ties that cross over the foot.

This year brought even more excitement as Joni celebrated another milestone with the launch of Reformation’s handbag collection. The timeless designs captured the essence of the quiet luxury trend, gaining traction in recent seasons. The actress and model Camila Morrone, as the face of the campaign, further enhanced its brand value.

According to Joni, ‘90s minimalism is firing up modern fashion trends. Oversized bags are returning to the markets and can be styled with relaxed pants for a silhouette look. These bags also pair great with denim maxi skirts and a clean white tee to bring back the eternal ‘90s charm. Pop-colored bags offer a monochromatic vibe when paired with denim. To Joni, fashion just evolves in different ways—it is never lost.

Joni Pangsaeng envisions a future where sustainable accessories will find increasing acceptance among fashion enthusiasts. She will continue learning new skills while raising awareness about the possibility, profitability, and scalability of shifting to sustainable fashion accessories. As the fashion industry ranks the third most polluting industry globally, Joni envisions a future with beautiful, sustainable products that will resonate with a larger consumer base. Joni’s commitment to sustainability makes her a true industry expert everyone must turn to for futuristic advice.