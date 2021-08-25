Justen Alias, first choice Miami realtor for celebrities and athletes

Photo courtesy Justen Alias

Since the coronavirus outbreak, the U.S. has seen a new wave of migration.

One in ten adults in the U.S. has moved; almost one-third of them named the risk of contracting coronavirus as the primary cause for relocation.

Florida holds a special place among the most popular destinations and not solely as a haven from the virus. The sunshine state has seen a new influx of wealthy people moving to South Florida attracted by beaches and sunshine and, among other things, tax advantages. Wealthy people are coming from the Northeast, California, Chicago. Miami was one of the few cities that remained open and attracted people able to work remotely.

The newcomers with money to spend are in the market for houses leading to increased demand. One Miami real estate professional, Justen Alias of Justen & Associates, excels in catering to his particular clientele—entertainers and athletes. Either buying or renting high-end real estate, these elite clients will stop at nothing in their quest for the dream home in Miami.

Moreover, the demand for upscale property here far exceeds demand creating a seller’s market and calling for expert guidance that Alias is best qualified to provide. He is confident that Miami and Los Angeles are the two real estate bastions that will be there for decades to come.

Alias’s career in real estate began early in his 20s, and with time he got focused on top-notch athletes and entertainers coming to know their needs. He attributes his success with this particular clientele to his profound knowledge of the target real estate, be it homes or condos, to purchase or to rent, his hands-on attitude, and last but not least, to his talent as a negotiator.

“A successful negotiation is one in which you, either as buyer or seller, achieve an outcome that feels equitable. I have been in the real estate industry for over ten years, and I have negotiated many favorable deals for my clients. Ultimately my goal is to get the client the best deal on the property, and I do that through my negotiation skills,” says Justen.

Even though pandemic-induced restrictions affected the market in March 2020 when home showings stopped, easing regulations and lower interest rates buoyed the market, and demand picked up. As a result, Justen’s clients are in the buying mode, and he is prepared to help them purchase or rent.

For example, recently, Alias orchestrated a lease for an NBA player looking to move to Miami off-season. The unique 6-bedroom, 5-bath Miami Beach apartment, made the client happy, and he moved.

According to Alias, his clients often look for luxury condos instead of single-family homes, which has been a pronounced trend of late. Miami will continue to be the leader in this market segment with the coming rollout of two significant projects Waldorf Astoria and Five Park in South Beach.

Undoubtedly, Miami will continue to attract people from all over the US for years, and Alias will be there at your beck and call with the creme de la creme of the Sunshine State’s real estate to purchase or lease.

You can find out more about Miami’s premium property on two websites owned and operated by Alias, Moving Miami Florida andMiami Luxury Leases, or by following Alias on Instagram.