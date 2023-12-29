Hybrid work and zero trust: Business developments for the year ahead

Generative artificial intelligence powered features such as chatting about what is in pictures, telling children bedtime stories, and imitating podcasters continue to roll out despite fears the technology will be used for more nefarious purposes - Copyright AFP Yasuyoshi CHIBA

As remote and hybrid work styles become the norm, the era of truly global workforces is upon us. Yet this brings with it risks, to the extent that “trust” is no longer the cornerstone of business relationships since the Zero Trust concept moves mainstream amid advanced cyberattacks.

Pukar Hamal, Founder and CEO of SecurityPal believes the competition between the existing established AI vendors and the emerging new forces will intensify in 2024. In exploring these themes, Hamal finds:

Intensified AI Vendor competition

Hamal observes: “As AI regulations are codified in 2024 — and even before then, when companies feel obligated to take a more scrutinous look at how vendors are using their data to make their business operations run smoother, more effectively, and so on — we’ll start to see a greater divide between established, far-reaching vendors and newer, more specialized entrants to the market.”

What will this new state of play look like? Hamal thinks: “The former will have a clear advantage: companies are already using their products and have undergone the necessary security and GRC reviews, so deciding whether or not the vendor deserves to continue using their data to refine AI capabilities is relatively simple. New entrants, however, will have to have significantly compelling value propositions and be able to convince an ever more security and privacy-conscious GRC team that they are the best solution.”

(Actually) Global Workforces

How will the world of work alter? Hamal predicts: “The Internet and messaging apps have paved the way for us to communicate with people all over the world, at any time, in real-time — and we’ve had access to this 24/7 global communication for years. Still, the tech world only considers some regions or cities to be worthy “innovation hubs,” while brilliant minds in other regions are almost instinctively considered “outsourced.””

So, what will change? Hamal thinks: “As we continue to embrace a hybrid work life in 2024, global companies will stand apart from others tied to their “hubs” by expanding to new regions — not through outsourcing, but by broadening and integrating their global workforce. I have hope that by breaking down the barriers and borders between international markets in the coming year, we’ll see up-and-coming innovation hubs bring new life to local economies; more creative, contextually aware ideas and solutions; and leaders with a greater appreciation for the unique cultures which their workforce comprises. Stereotypes can permeate our global business perspectives. By understanding the unique strengths of each corner of our world we truly thrive as a global community.”

The Age of Zero Trust – The writing is on the wall

Another key development is cybersecurity and the concept of ‘trust’. With this, Hamal observes: “trust” is no longer the cornerstone of business relationships; in fact, it’s become kind of a myth. After years of data breaches, misuse of personal information, and glaringly ineffective security measures, the landscape of trust has shifted. In 2024, we enter the age of zero trust, an era characterized by constant verification, where “trust but verify” has been replaced by “never trust, always verify.”