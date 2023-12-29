Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Hybrid work and zero trust: Business developments for the year ahead

New entrants will have to have significantly compelling value propositions and be able to convince an ever more security and privacy-conscious GRC team.
Avatar photo

Published

Generative artificial intelligence powered features such as chatting about what is in pictures, telling children bedtime stories, and imitating podcasters continue to roll out despite fears the technology will be used for more nefarious purposes
Generative artificial intelligence powered features such as chatting about what is in pictures, telling children bedtime stories, and imitating podcasters continue to roll out despite fears the technology will be used for more nefarious purposes - Copyright AFP Yasuyoshi CHIBA
Generative artificial intelligence powered features such as chatting about what is in pictures, telling children bedtime stories, and imitating podcasters continue to roll out despite fears the technology will be used for more nefarious purposes - Copyright AFP Yasuyoshi CHIBA

As remote and hybrid work styles become the norm, the era of truly global workforces is upon us. Yet this brings with it risks, to the extent that “trust” is no longer the cornerstone of business relationships since the Zero Trust concept moves mainstream amid advanced cyberattacks.

Pukar Hamal, Founder and CEO of SecurityPal believes the competition between the existing established AI vendors and the emerging new forces will intensify in 2024. In exploring these themes, Hamal finds:

Intensified AI Vendor competition

Hamal observes: “As AI regulations are codified in 2024 — and even before then, when companies feel obligated to take a more scrutinous look at how vendors are using their data to make their business operations run smoother, more effectively, and so on — we’ll start to see a greater divide between established, far-reaching vendors and newer, more specialized entrants to the market.”

What will this new state of play look like? Hamal thinks: “The former will have a clear advantage: companies are already using their products and have undergone the necessary security and GRC reviews, so deciding whether or not the vendor deserves to continue using their data to refine AI capabilities is relatively simple. New entrants, however, will have to have significantly compelling value propositions and be able to convince an ever more security and privacy-conscious GRC team that they are the best solution.”

(Actually) Global Workforces

How will the world of work alter? Hamal predicts: “The Internet and messaging apps have paved the way for us to communicate with people all over the world, at any time, in real-time — and we’ve had access to this 24/7 global communication for years. Still, the tech world only considers some regions or cities to be worthy “innovation hubs,” while brilliant minds in other regions are almost instinctively considered “outsourced.””

So, what will change? Hamal thinks: “As we continue to embrace a hybrid work life in 2024, global companies will stand apart from others tied to their “hubs” by expanding to new regions — not through outsourcing, but by broadening and integrating their global workforce. I have hope that by breaking down the barriers and borders between international markets in the coming year, we’ll see up-and-coming innovation hubs bring new life to local economies; more creative, contextually aware ideas and solutions; and leaders with a greater appreciation for the unique cultures which their workforce comprises. Stereotypes can permeate our global business perspectives. By understanding the unique strengths of each corner of our world we truly thrive as a global community.”

The Age of Zero Trust – The writing is on the wall

Another key development is cybersecurity and the concept of ‘trust’. With this, Hamal observes: “trust” is no longer the cornerstone of business relationships; in fact, it’s become kind of a myth. After years of data breaches, misuse of personal information, and glaringly ineffective security measures, the landscape of trust has shifted. In 2024, we enter the age of zero trust, an era characterized by constant verification, where “trust but verify” has been replaced by “never trust, always verify.”

In this article:Business, Cybersecurity, Latest Industry News, Technology, Work
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

The authorities regularly warn bathers of the shark threat The authorities regularly warn bathers of the shark threat

World

Court orders New Caledonia to stop culling sharks

The authorities regularly warn bathers of the shark threat - Copyright AFP/File Daniel RAMALHOA court in New Caledonia on Thursday ordered the authorities to...

19 hours ago
It took nine days for the blaze in Conakry to be fully extinguished after a blast rocked the state oil company's main depot It took nine days for the blaze in Conakry to be fully extinguished after a blast rocked the state oil company's main depot

Business

Guinea’s economy struggles after fuel depot fire

It took nine days for the blaze in Conakry to be fully extinguished after a blast rocked the state oil company's main depot -...

23 hours ago
More than 80 percent of the spill at Venezuela's El Palito oil refinery has been cleaned up, officials say More than 80 percent of the spill at Venezuela's El Palito oil refinery has been cleaned up, officials say

Business

Venezuela oil giant says 80 percent of oil spill cleaned up

More than 80 percent of the spill at Venezuela's El Palito oil refinery has been cleaned up, officials say - Copyright AFP Juan Carlos...

16 hours ago

Tech & Science

The AI advantage: How artificial intelligence is revolutionising commercial finance

Despite this mixed view, 77 percent of bankers believe that unlocking maximum value from AI technologies will be the difference between successful and unsuccessful...

18 hours ago