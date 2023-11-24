How CBD waste is elevating Sydney’s waste collection standards

On the path to receiving industry certification, CBD Waste leads the way in sustainable waste management. (Photo courtesy of CBD Waste)

In Sydney, a transformative movement is underway, quietly reshaping the city’s approach to waste management. CBD Waste, led by General Manager Mark Ryan, and CFO/COO Tony Baddour, spearhead this change, turning everyday waste into a resource for sustainability.

Shaping a greener future through waste innovation

CBD Waste has significantly broadened its scope, managing a diverse range of waste types, including general waste, co-mingled materials, e-waste, and organic refuse. This expansion is pivotal in a country like Australia, which generates substantial waste annually. “Our services are a strategic response to Australia’s waste challenge,” says Tony Baddour, a renowned figure in the cleaning and waste management industry. “We manage waste efficiently while leading the charge towards a more sustainable future.”

The company is championing a circular economy by innovatively converting these various waste types into reusable resources. Its comprehensive services, from regular waste collection to advanced e-waste recycling in collaboration with Sircel, demonstrate a robust commitment to progressive waste management solutions.

The introduction of varied services like tailored organic waste management and cost-effective hook bin services are activating job creation in the green-focused sector. CBD Waste’s approach merges ecological responsibility with economic growth, setting a new industry benchmark. By providing customised solutions that cater to specific business needs, CBD Waste streamlines waste management for its clients.

Charting a course for eco-certification

Looking ahead, CBD Waste strives for Good Environmental Choice Australia (GECA) certification. This process rigorously assesses a company’s impact across various facets, including the environment, health, and society. Achieving this certification will solidify CBD Waste’s role as a leader in sustainable practices within the industry. “Our goal in achieving GECA certification is to set a new standard in environmental responsibility,” said Baddour. “It’s about demonstrating our commitment to sustainable practices in every aspect of our operations.”

The journey towards GECA accreditation reflects CBD Waste’s dedication to exceeding the highest environmental standards. It involves a holistic examination of its operations, from reducing its carbon footprint to enhancing recycling processes. This commitment positions CBD Waste as an industry leader and a responsible steward of the environment, leading by example in the waste management sector.

Fostering sustainable growth in Sydney

Moreover, CBD Waste is looking for the future with waste-to-energy conversion strategies, aligning with national goals to reduce landfill waste and improve recycling rates. As Sydney grows, so does the need for innovative waste management solutions, and CBD Waste is leading the charge in addressing these challenges.

CBD Waste’s journey mirrors its commitment to sustainability and innovative practices. Baddour concluded, “Our pursuit of GECA certification and our investment in new technologies underscore our commitment to a greener, more sustainable future for Sydney.” Its strategic focus places the company as a key pioneer in guiding Sydney towards an eco-conscious future, underscoring its dominance in sustainable waste management.