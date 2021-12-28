Digital transformation success: It’s all in the clouds

Northern Irish businesses like Brookvent, which sells ventilation systems to Poland, are thriving under post-Brexit arrangements - Copyright AFP/File Hector RETAMAL

Since the start of the pandemic, the business world has seen the widespread acceleration of digital transformation and cloud adoption. The message reverberating through the corporate networks is that businesses can no longer afford to take slow, measured approaches to digital strategies.

For example, Gartner expects 85 percent of organizations to become cloud-first by 2025. This means that 2022 is set to be a pivotal year for the cloud, both in terms of performance and security.

It is also expected that 95 percent of all new digital workloads being deployed on cloud-native platforms during the course of 2022.

Amitabh Sinha, CEO, and co-founder of Workspot has pulled together some high-level trends he believes companies should keep in mind when developing their cloud strategies next year. These have been provided to Digital Journal.

Sinha predicts the following:

The ‘new’ Hybrid Work Paradigm

This means employers will leverage the experience they have gained over the past year and a half, enabling remote work to provide a hybrid work model. In a hybrid work model, employees have more flexibility to get work done when they’re most productive.

The Rise of Zero Trust Security

When employees were in the office most of the time, security measures focused on securing the perimeter. As employees become more dispersed, IT must adapt security to ensure secure endpoints, networks, and data.

The Future of the PC is in the Cloud

As we move through 2022, enterprises will begin evaluating cloud PC solutions as a replacement for physical devices and on-premises or ‘do it yourself’ (DIY) costly cloud VDI. In today’s environment, with a hybrid workforce cloud PCs provide the improved security, agility, and the necessary support needed for remote work.

Enterprises will adopt a Multi-cloud Strategy

Most enterprise organizations have recognized the value of a multi-cloud strategy, if only to avoid vendor lock-in. But in the upcoming year, IT organizations will gain a deeper understanding of the different services and price-performance optimizations available from each hyperscale cloud vendor.

The Skills Gap Will Lead to Demand for More Turnkey/SaaS Solutions

As we move into 2022 and beyond, companies and vendors that don’t embrace the hyperscale clouds will be phased out. A means to utilize this is through making use of ‘software-as-a-service’ offerings (SaaS).