Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Boeing invests $450 mn in air taxi venture

Boeing has invested $450 million in Wisk, air taxi venture that aspires to develop the first autonomous, all-electric passenger-carrying aircraft.

Published

Boeing has added $450 million to a venture that aims to commercialize autonomous electric air taxis
Boeing has added $450 million to a venture that aims to commercialize autonomous electric air taxis - Copyright AFP ANGELA WEISS
Boeing has added $450 million to a venture that aims to commercialize autonomous electric air taxis - Copyright AFP ANGELA WEISS

Boeing has invested $450 million in Wisk, a Silicon Valley air taxi venture that aspires to develop the first autonomous, all-electric passenger-carrying aircraft certified in the United States, the companies said Monday.

Flying electric taxis have been seen as a promising, emissions-free solution to address urban congestion. However, Mountain View, California-based Wisk’s emphasis on autonomy is expected to push back its development timeframe compared with some rival concepts.

Marc Allen, chief strategy officer for Boeing, said in a statement that autonomy “is the key to unlocking scale,” meaning that “straight-to-autonomy is a core first principle.”

In 2019, Boeing joined the venture, which is also backed by Kitty Hawk Corporation, a company co-founded by Google co-founder Larry Page. Boeing has not disclosed the size of prior funding rounds.

Some other companies in the flying taxis space have envisioned piloted air taxies as a first step towards autonomous service.

Wisk has not released a timetable for commercialization, but it envisions some 14 million annual flights serving more than 40 million people within five years of certification.

“We recognize that our self-flying first approach means that we will not be first to market,” a Wisk spokesperson said. “We’re ok with that. However, our progress to-date and our leadership in autonomous flight means that we will be first to market with a fully autonomous, scalable and accessible” electric air taxi.

Monday’s announcement follows public stock listings of a number of other companies in the flying taxi space, including Vertical Aerospace and Joby Aviation.

The latter has said it wants to win US certification in time to launch commercial service in 2024 with piloted taxis.

In this article:autonomous, Aviation, Boeing, IT, Planning, Urban
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

US drug overdoses top 100,000 in pandemic year US drug overdoses top 100,000 in pandemic year

Life

Op-Ed: America’s trashy drugs – Ice and Fentanyl don’t even need to kill you

If all this very basic information makes the point that these drugs are truly bad, that was the good news. The news for users...

18 hours ago
Washington wants Julian Assange to face trial for WikiLeaks' publication in 2010 of classified military documents relating to the US wars in Afghanistan and Iraq Washington wants Julian Assange to face trial for WikiLeaks' publication in 2010 of classified military documents relating to the US wars in Afghanistan and Iraq

World

UK court to rule on Assange extradition case

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will learn Monday whether he can appeal to Britain’s Supreme Court against a High Court ruling.

17 hours ago
Mugler was known for his clothes structured and sophisticated silhouettes Mugler was known for his clothes structured and sophisticated silhouettes

World

Fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies aged 73: Facebook statement

French designer Thierry Mugler, who reigned over fashion in the 1980s, died on Sunday at the age of 73 of "natural causes".

21 hours ago
Supporters of Yemen's Huthi rebels march in the capital Sanaa carrying a mock rocket on January 21 Supporters of Yemen's Huthi rebels march in the capital Sanaa carrying a mock rocket on January 21

World

Yemen missiles downed over UAE capital as tensions soar

Two ballistic missiles fired by Yemeni rebels were intercepted and destroyed over the UAE capital Abu Dhabi on Monday.

14 hours ago