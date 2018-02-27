Email
article imageSprint partners with Synchronoss for digital transformation

Listen
By James Walker     11 hours ago in Technology
Sprint has announced it is partnering with Synchronoss Technologies to transform its online systems for business customers. Sprint will use Synchronoss' Digital platform, which provides a customisable interface to simplify ordering and improve efficiency.
In a press release, Sprint said it will be consolidating all of its business services onto cloud platforms provided by Synchronoss. It expects the transition to yield "real-time" analytical insights into customers and their purchases. Sprint will use the information to create new "service bundling opportunities" that personalise offers for each customer, increasing revenue.
Synchronoss will be integrated into Sprint's entire online order management process. The companies will collaborate on a new customer portal that allows Sprint subscribers to manage their business services. The upgraded interface should offer an improved customer experience by placing controls for every Sprint business service into a single location.
Initially, Sprint and Synchronoss will focus on developing the new order management program. Over time, Synchronoss will also assist Sprint in other areas of the firm's digital transformation. The companies are currently planning to introduce additional solutions in the future, including IoT platforms and more "value added" Sprint services.
READ NEXT: Microsoft and Xiaomi to collaborate on AI, the cloud and hardware
Sprint said it selected Synchronoss to be its digital transformation partner because of its Digital platform. Synchronoss Digital is a pre-integrated solution, which makes it simpler to integrate with legacy systems. This reduces the time required to transition to the software, improving Sprint's agility. Sprint expects to see a "dramatic" simplification of its self-service online options for business customers.
"Our Sprint Now transformation program is a multi-dimensional strategy, designed to offer the best possible user experience, while making us more agile, innovative, and profitable," said Kim Green-Kerr, SVP, Sprint Business Solutions.
"Our relationship with Synchronoss will help us dramatically simplify our online environment for our business customers, giving them control of their order management and customer care requirements. This will combine to accelerate new service availability, drive better online adoption, and reduce customer care costs."
Synchronoss' Digital platform consists of a suite of products designed to increase revenue and help companies to grow. It lets businesses provide support to customers through low-maintenance self-service solutions, which reduce costs and improve efficiency. The platform can connect to back-end data silos and order processing systems, so it integrates with existing business technologies.
More about Sprint, digital transformation, customer experience, business tech, selfservice tech
 
