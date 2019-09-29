Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Technology London - Samsung and HARMAN have revealed the next iteration of their innovative Digital Cockpit platform, and a model is on display at Samsung's new London showroom. Digital Journal paid a visit. A man getting out of Samsung's future car concept. Tim Sandle Also on display is what Samsung are referring to as the future of driving, which is presented as the world’s only The central computer inside the Samsung Digital Cockpit. Tim Sandle The cockpit is the dashboard of the car in front of the driver and the passenger seat, and visitors are able to get inside and experience a version of what the future of the car might be like. The cockpit is marked by a series of brilliant displays, which utilize Samsung’s OLED and QLED technology. The driver's view, from inside Samsung's car of the future. Tim Sandle The Display in front of the driver is a 12.3-inch OLED screen. A ‘Digital Cockpit’ is a platform that comes with the latest digital technology which takes the overall in-vehicle system to the next level. The digital cockpit concept also replaces the traditional side-view mirrors with cameras, that display real-time imagery onto the displays in the center console. Samsung's Digital Cockpit features video displays in place of wing mirrors. Tim Sandle For example, it will be possible to sit at home, start the car and adjust the temperature from your living room via Galaxy Home, so the car is warmed up before you're ready to drive off. One of the control panels inside the Samsung Digital Cockpit. Tim Sandle On getting into the driver's seat, the car starts to play tailored content for each passenger with face recognition technology. Both he Driver Monitoring System (DMS) and Occupant Monitoring System (OMS) can adjust the environment – such as screen settings and seat position – in order to provide an experience personalized to their tastes. Temperature can easily be controlled from inside the Digital Cockpit. Tim Sandle Close-up of one of the Samsung future car control panels. Tim Sandle The car also is capable of alerting the driver of possible dangers by scanning moving objects, such as pinpointing people. Part of the navigation system, which is also where the AI can assess the health of the driver. Tim Sandle The technology within the car also attempts to preempt dangerous situations from happening such as when the driver dozes off while driving, by issuing visual and audio alerts. The voice assistant will be able to check things like fuel level, set temperature, and customize the display. Alternative view of the navigation system for the Digital Cockpit. Tim Sandle There are range of other useful functions; it is possible for the driver to check what’s inside their home refrigerator via the car system, in order to prepare for the evening’s dinner. The connected car of the future will not require a cellphone, since the car itself will be the connected hub. Tim Sandle Located at Samsung KX , in London, this is a new place designed to allow users to discover innovation and local culture. 