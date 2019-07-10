By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Technology Toronto - Long-term energy storage has taken on greater importance as the world transitions away from fossil fuels toward renewable sources of clean energy. A Canadian startup, Hydrostor, has come up with a unique cost-effective, fuel-free, energy storage solution. Unlike utilizing lithium-ion energy storage batteries, How A-CAES Works Hydrostor Hydrostor's A-CAES system's performance is very similar to other rotating generation equipment such as the type used in natural gas facilities, however, compared to competing technologies, Hydrostor A-CAES has many distinct advantages that lower life-cycle costs. Perhaps the biggest plus is that no fuel or chemicals are used in the technology and there are no emissions. And with a 50-plus year system life, the system has the lowest installed cost per kilowatt hour (kWh) for large-scale, long-duration energy storage (100+ MW). And we are talking about four to well over 24 hours worth of energy storage. Agnas Zinc Mine before construction of Hydrostor A-CAES Project. Hydrostor How the process works Actually, the accompanying video is very easy to understand, but basically, off-peak or surplus electricity from the grid or a renewable source is used to operate a compressor that produces heated compressed air. In Hydrostor's patented fuel-free adiabatic process, the heat is extracted and stored in a proprietary thermal storage unit. A specially-built storage cavern is also used to store air. Hydrostatic compensation is used to maintain the system at a constant pressure during operation. When electricity is needed, hydrostatic pressure forces the air to the surface where it is recombined with the heat and expanded through a turbine to produce electricity. Angas A-CAES Project Above Ground Infrastructure 3D Model Hydrostor Now all this sounds simple enough. But what Hydrostor has done is figured out a way to repurpose coal-fired power plants and even old mines - turning them into utility-scale energy storage facilities. What's the huge plus to doing this? The old facilities already have the Hydrostor has signed an AUS$30-million deal in Australia to build a demonstration facility at a disused zinc mine near Adelaide. The old facilities already have the infrastructure in place to connect to the electric grid.Hydrostor has signed an AUS$30-million deal in Australia to build a demonstration facility at a disused zinc mine near Adelaide. Hydrostor will construct the 5 MW / 10 MWh fuel-free Advanced Compressed Air Energy Storage (A-CAES) facility which will re-purpose the Angas Zinc Mine in Strathalbyn, 60 kilometers southeast of Adelaide.