August has seen a high number of data breaches taking place. A number of these have been analysed by Breach Clarity and a risk assessment score provided. Some of the more serious examples are examined.

Windes, Inc.

The Breach Clarity report finds that unauthorized access to two employee email accounts at the accounting, tax, and business services provider took place. This means that cybercriminals may have been able to view personal information that was sent to those email addresses. This included a wide variety of data types, such as Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, bank account numbers, credit and debit card numbers, usernames and passwords, medical records, and more. Breach Clarity gave this incident a maximum score of 10, reflecting the risk that a victim would face if they had all of these data types were exposed. Fortunately, since this breach appears to be limited to two email accounts, any given victim may only have had one or two of these data types exposed.

City Ministries

The analysis finds that unauthorized access to an employee email account at the social service organization may have allowed cybercriminals to view 533 individuals' personal information contained in emails and attachments sent to that email address. This includes Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, bank account numbers, credit and debit card numbers, usernames and passwords, and more. Breach Clarity has assessed this at a level 8, indicating the risk that a victim would face if they had all of these data types were exposed. Fortunately, since this breach appears to be limited to one email accounts, any given victim may only have had one or two of these data types exposed.

Würkforce, Inc.

What happened in this case was that unauthorized access to a number of Würk employee email accounts took place, allowed cybercriminals to view personal information contained in emails and attachments sent to those email addresses. This information includes Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, bank account numbers, usernames and passwords, healthcare insurance information, and more. Breach Clarity's score of 6 reflects the risk that a victim would face if they had all of these data types were exposed. Fortunately, since this breach appears to be limited to a handful of email accounts, any given victim may only have had one or two of these data types exposed.

In terms of the way these cybersecurity issues has been assessed, Breach Clarity's proprietary algorithm deeply analyzes and assigns every publicly-reported data breach a Breach Clarity Score from 1 to 10. A series of data breaches have been analyzed, risk-scored and added to the Breach Clarity database of publicly-reported data breaches. Each of the issues has occurred during August 2020.