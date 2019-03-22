Email
By Ken Hanly     59 mins ago in Technology
Bitcoin has been up over $4,000 lately but is trading mostly sideways for the last 24 hours with a brief jog just above $4,000. Most cryptocurrencies are showing at least marginal gains and gold is also up.
Bitcoin
Ana Alexandre posted an article in CoinTelegraph a few hours ago. She notes that Bitcoin(BTC) was up 0.31 over the past 24 hours and was trading around $4,045 at press time. It had opened the day at $4,029 and jumped as high as $4,053 since its open. Over the week, bitcoin has gained around 1.0 percent.
Ethereum
Ethereum(ETH) was up 1.17 on the day. It set a high of $138.79 and a corresponding low of $135. At press time the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap was trading at about $138.14. Ethereum's market capitalization at press time was around $14.5 billion.
Ripple (XRP)
At press time, Ripple was trading at about $0.312 up about 0.37 percent on the day so far. It had dipped as low as $0.310 and was as high as $0.314. Market cap of XRP is around $13.06 billion not that far below that of Ethereum.
Cardano(ADA) was the biggest gainer at around 10 percent and was trading around $0.058 at press time. Total capitalization for all cryptocurrencies was around $140.2 billion about press time according to data at CoinMarketCap. The daily trading volume at the same time was about $30 billion.
After weak economic data from the euro-zone strengthened worries about a global slowdown. Gold is now on track for its best week in two months. At press time gold had risen 0.43 percent and was trading at around $1,313 per ounce.
Present situation
24 hours ago according to CoinDesk data Bitcoin (BTC) traded at $3,984. CoinDesk uses averages of several exchanges for its data and thus will differ from data from a single exchange. The high has been just above $4,000 at $4,002 and the low $3,957. Bitcoin is obviously trading in a narrow range right now and struggling to reach and break through resistance levels above $4,000. The present price of BTC can be found here. At 17:10 Central Standard Time BTC was trading at $3,986 just two dollars above its open.
Ethereum was still up marginally at $136.14 and Ripple was also up a little at $0.3106. ADA was still up 9.5 percent. The vast majority of the top 20 crypocoins are still up but some marginally.
