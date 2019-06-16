Lyft introduces new more durable scooter for its sharing business

By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Technology San Francisco - Lyft Inc. the transportation network is introducing its own special scooter for its scooter-sharing business. The scooter is mean to be more durable, has a longer battery life, and bike-like brakes. The scooters are available in Denver. Lyft The new scooter Uber also sports a new scooter Lyft's larger competitor Uber also has announced a ruggeder scooter at a recent conference, and is to introduce it on June 24 in the United States. The industry overall is trying to create more durable scooters. The business is losing money. Both Lyft and Uber are also losing money in their ride-hailing business. The more durable scooters may improve the per unit economics for the scooters. However, it is not known yet if the change will make the business profitable. Industry insiders will be watching closely to see what happens. Both the Lyft and Uber new scooters sport pink wheels. Lyft has re-branded its bike sharing program formerly known as Ford GoBike is now known as Bay Wheels. Wikipedia describes Lyft as follows: "Lyft, Inc. is a transportation network company (TNC) based in San Francisco, California and operating in 640 cities in the United States and 9 cities in Canada.[2] It develops, markets, and operates the Lyft mobile app, offering car rides, scooters, and a bicycle-sharing system. Lyft is the second-largest TNC with a 30% market share in the United States, according to Second Measure.[3]Most jurisdictions regulate TNCs and TNCs are banned from operating in some jurisdictions." There is a new hand brake located on the left handlebar. It works much like those on bikes and stops both wheels when pulled. The new frame is made by the well-known Segway company. It does not fold which Lyft claims makes it sturdier. The scooter's base is 20 percent wider at 6.5 inches. The new batteries will travel about 35 to 40 miles on a charge.Lyft's larger competitor Uber also has announced a ruggeder scooter at a recent conference, and is to introduce it on June 24 in the United States. The industry overall is trying to create more durable scooters. The business is losing money. Both Lyft and Uber are also losing money in their ride-hailing business. The more durable scooters may improve the per unit economics for the scooters. However, it is not known yet if the change will make the business profitable. Industry insiders will be watching closely to see what happens.Both the Lyft and Uber new scooters sport pink wheels. Lyft has re-branded its bike sharing program formerly known as Ford GoBike is now known as Bay Wheels. More about lyft, scooter sharing, transportation network companies More news from lyft scooter sharing transportation netwo...